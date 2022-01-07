ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Ratings: Dynamite’s TBS debut scores over a million viewers, an improvement of 300K over last week

By Jason Burgos
 5 days ago

The AEW Ratings for Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite saw the promotion’s flagship series earn over a million viewers for its debut on TBS .

After a couple of years of calling TNT home, AEW’s top television product was moved by Warner Media to sister station TBS. to start 2022 With a switch in the channel, there is always a concern about a drop in ratings as less consistent viewers adjust to the change in station.

However, that was not a problem for this week’s Dynamite. The first edition on TBS actually did better numbers than the final episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The Dec. 29 broadcast averaged 975,000 viewers. Which was actually down from the week prior when the show pulled in over a million viewers.

This Wednesday’s Dynamite improved on last week’s by close to 300,000 viewers, as the show finished with 1.01 million pairs of eyeballs on Jan.5, and was the second most-watched original cable broadcast among 18 to 49-year-old viewers. Although the episode matched the numbers it scored with males in the all-important demographic, it actually pulled in more female viewers in the age group than the two previous weeks.

The AEW ratings for Dynamite’s debut on TBS earned over a million viewers

Credit: Show Buzz Daily

Dynamite’s debut on TBS did have added meaning for women fans as the show featured the finals of the TBS women’s championship tournament. A tournament that has played out for the last couple of months on both Dynamite and Rampage — AEW’s Friday night series that’s also on TBS. In the tourney finale, Jade Cargill defeated Ruby Riott to become the inaugural champion.

Wednesday’s also featured an AEW world title match to kick off the move to a new broadcast location. As defending champ Adam “Hangman” Page defeated former multi-time WWE world titlist Bryan Danielson in a 30-minute battle. It was Page’s first victorious defense as champion.

In the night’s main event, new AEW tag team champions were crowned when one of the promotion’s most popular duos Jurassic Express defeated reigning champs the Lucha Bros. The match also featured a dangerous spot where Lucha Bros. member Rey Fenix was choke slammed through a table. While going through the table the talented high flyer badly dislocated one of his arms in a gruesome scene where the limb bent in a direction it’s was not meant to.

What were your thoughts on the ratings AEW Dynamite earned on Jan. 5 and did you expect more with three title bouts on the show, or it was in line with the fanbase the organization has consistently cultivated on Wednesday nights throught 2021?

