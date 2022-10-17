Best Golf Socks 2022

Best Golf Socks

Admit it, you throw on any old pair of golf socks when you are picking your outfit for the next round of golf. Well that should not be the case because brands specifically design socks to keep your feet dry, warm and above everything else, comfortable when you're playing. The best golf shoes will of course help with these things too but you should be thinking about your golf socks too!

Thankfully, many brands make excellent models and to help you out we have set out some of the best golf socks that money can buy in the list below. Also if you are in the market for any other golf apparel, check out some of our other guides on the best golf tops , best golf polos or best golf pants . Whatever you are after, we've got you covered. But without further ado, let's check out our top picks for the best golf socks.

FootJoy ProDry Crew Socks

+ Soft on your feet

+ One of the best for comfort

- Not best suited for the winter months

The ProDry socks from FootJoy are all about comfort. They feature a reinforced heel that pads the foot nicely whilst the moisture-wicking fabric on these socks helps to keep your feet dry and cool inside your golf shoes. They are made from a combination of acrylic, polyester, spandex and nylon to give a soft feel and moisture management. And if you're more into ankle socks, you can purchase the exact same version of this sock, in a sporty ankle offering. Why not combine them with one of the best FootJoy golf gloves or best FootJoy golf shoes so your outfit fully matches?

Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks

+ Good for other sports

+ Often comes in multi-packs

- Lacks a lot of style



Nike is a brand that has made some excellent football and basketball socks and there has been an attempt here to cross over some of the same technologies. The sweat-wicking fabric in these socks incorporates Nike's patented Dri-FIT technology which helps the sock stay in place. Meanwhile, it's ribbed design feels great up the ankle and keeps your foot well supported inside your shoe. There is also breathability on offer here too, with the knit fabric aerating your feet well, particularly on warmer days.

Adidas Basic Crew 2.0 Golf Socks

+ Different length designs

+ Versatile

- Plain design

Another model that we use not just for golf but other activities too, the adidas Basic Crew 2.0 comes in ankle, mid or longer designs. They are both soft and durable and are made from a combination of fabrics, designed to give a comfortable fit for many rounds. We found the moisture management in this sock to be solid too, meaning they're an excellent option to have on a hot day on the course. Pair these socks up with one of the best adidas golf shoes for maximum comfort, grip and support to the ground to improve your game.

Swiftwick Flite XT Zero Golf Socks

+ Noticeably comfortable

+ Technically advanced

+ Good color choice

- Can be difficult to get on sometimes

A relatively unknown brand in the golfing world, Swiftwick socks provide a critical performance link between you and your technical footwear. These Flite XT's have several excellent features as proof of this. Such as the GripDry fibre which has tiny micro treads in the heel and forefoot to help your feet grip into your golf shoes which is ideal for the faster movements of the golf swing. The elastic fabric on the heel provide targeted support and helps hug your feet for a comfortable fit. We recently tested these over several rounds and they performed excellently, not to mention they are easy to wash too.

Under Armour HeatGear Crew Socks

+ Ideal for winter golf

+ Lots of sizes

- Can feel quite thick

Comfort is key to any game of golf, especially on your feet, that's why Under Armour has developed these socks which are designed to give you the smoothest ride possible. Made from HeatGear fabric, they have a comfortable fit, moisture management and also the anti-odour technology, which is a huge bonus as nobody likes smelly golf shoes. We also liked the zonal cushioning and arch support on these shoes, making them a great option for senior golfers too. For more Under Armour clothing, check out our guides to the best golf shirts and best golf base layers , which both feature several offerings from this renowned sports brand.

Cuater Baja Socks

+ Super stylish

+ Rib-knit cuff to prevent slippage

+ Versatile

- One of the more pricey models on this list

With stress-zone cushioning, elastic arch support, and enhanced ventilation, the Baja socks from TravisMathew deliver support and breathability, all in a modern stripe pattern. In fact, speaking of the style, we think these can be used just about anywhere as well which makes them one of our favorites on this list.

That makes these an excellent pair of socks for anyone looking for additional support in their steps or anyone suffering from plantar fasciitis . Comfort is key on the course, particularly when it comes to your feet and these socks offer both that and warmth in spades. For that reason, they are a fantastic sock for any golfer.

FootJoy TechSof Tour Socks

+ Well respected brand recognized for top-notch golf gear

+ Crew and ankle versions available

- Quite a long sock

FootJoy has once again made some quality golf socks here. Similar to the ProDry socks, this offering features heel and ball cushioning supports for your feet. That makes these sports socks a great trainer liner to wear whether you're playing golf or are heading out on a run. The DrySof Moisture Control Technology also helps to keep your feet dry, while the breathable mesh inserts also aid moisture wicking. Pair them up with one of the brands fantastic golf shoes or one of their hard wearing golf gloves to complete the FootJoy look.

Puma Pounce 2 Golf Socks

+ Three color options

+ Extra cushioning under the heel and toe

- Could be softer

Play golf with more comfort and less distraction with these quality socks from Puma Golf. Moisture-wicking, stretchy, comfortable, plus there is added cushioning around the critical zones such as the heel and toe. Basically they perform in every way you want them to on the course and provide you with excellent traction against the sole of your shoe. Puma are kings (see what we did there!) when it comes to designing elite sports wear and the quality that goes into each of their products really sets them apart as one of the best brands in the business.

G/Fore Mixed Stripe Crew Socks

+ Vibrant colors and design

+ Excellent comfort

- Design is not for every golfer

G/Fore regularly dazzle us with vibrant products, with some of the best G/Fore golf shoes being the most colorful and eye-catching shoes on the market. And their work in the apparel market is equally as impressive, with these mixed stripe crew socks being the most vibrant and colorful socks on this list. But as well as style, these are a very comfortable pair of socks to wear, thanks to their silky nylon microfibre, which creates a very soft feel on your feet. These socks also contain moisture-wicking yarns to keep your feet dry and cool as well as compression technology which provides additional comfort and support.

Lacoste Crew Socks

+ Great styling

+ Comfortable

- Not as technically advanced as other socks on this list

Everyone knows the famous crocodile emblem that is featured on Lacoste's range of clothes, so why not bring a bit of designer style to the golf course? These socks will certainly have people turning their heads on the golf course and while they may lack a lot of performance features you might find in some of the other socks on this list, they make up for that in their elegance and design. For more premium golf clothes, check out our best designer golf clothes guide .

Mizuno Breath Thermo Socks

+ Very comfortable

+ Effective at managing moisture

- Arguably too long

A great insulating golf sock constructed using Mizuno’s revolutionary thermal fabric, the Mizuno breath sock absorbs moisture released by the body and converts it into heat to keep your feet warm. While Mizuno are known for producing some of the best golf irons on the market, their apparel certainly matches up to that reputation! These socks are a perfect example of that and will keep your feet warm through the winter months.

Ping SensorCool Socks

+ Stretchy and quick-drying

+ Crease resistant

- More colors needed

Ping are one of the most reputable brands on the market, with their golf bags and exceptional irons proving why so many PGA Tour professionals choose to use the brand. And these socks are no different. They are a high-quality, long-lasting performance sock that features Ping's SensorCool technology. That helps to draw perspiration away from the feet and keep them cool and dry. Ventilation then comes from the mesh upper too keep your feet breathing inside your golf shoe.

Ecco Tour Lite Crew Socks

+ Mesh sections aid ventilation

+ Ecco is renowned for high-quality

- Softer-feeling models on this list

Ecco have always been known as one of the best providers of footwear with the modern golfer, however they do not stop at footwear and have a whole variety of accessories to complement their shoes. These socks are a case in point. Made from comfortable materials, these also feature mesh panels that help let your feet breathe on the course, and the toe and heel sections are nicely supported. Oh and we also recommend checking out the best Ecco golf shoes too to complement these socks.

Callaway High Performance Socks

+ High design for warmth and protection

+ Soft, but not excessively so

- Limited color options

While we know Callaway are one of the best brands when it comes to producing high-performance golf equipment (take a look at some of their best drivers if you didn't), we were amazed at how much technology and innovation they've packed into this pair of socks. The Callaway Performance socks feature a conforming stretch ankle, engineered heels, cushioned foot and a precision toe. Opti-dry technology is also present and an opti-stretch fabric complements it nicely.

How we test golf socks

When it comes to golf apparel, we take the testing process very seriously. Whether we are sent a product or buy it ourselves, we put everything through its paces to ensure we can provide thorough and reliable advice on each product. Our writer Sam Tremlett heads up the apparel sections of our website while every member of the Golf Monthly team is an avid golfer and as such, knows what does and doesn't make for a good piece of golf equipment.

As far as our methodology goes, we review all golf socks properly, which means we have used each pair across multiple rounds and in practice to assess every aspect of its performance. For example, if a manufacturer claims to have produced the most durable sock in golf, we will put that claim to the test to see whether the sock does last for multiple rounds of golf. Specifically for golf socks, we test each one to assess how its design features can benefit you on the course. We put each pair of socks to the test in both sunny and in rainy conditions to assess how they comfortable they are, how much traction they give you to your shoes and how cool they keep your feet. This comprehensive testing style is not just exclusive to golf socks as we test with the same level of thoroughness across all gear categories.

What to consider when buying golf socks

While you might think picking up a pair of golf socks isn't that big of a deal, but if you're not paying attention to what each sock can offer you, you might be missing out on some performance and comfort enhancing features. For that reason, we've set out a list of considerations below that you need to bear in mind that'll help you buy the correct pair of socks for your needs as a golfer.

1. Length

First things first, how long do you want your golf socks to be? Are you a longer sock kind of person, or just want some kind of ankle sock to wear during the summer months? Knowing this will narrow down your search immediately. If you're playing golf regularly in hotter climates you should also think about the perils of getting a golfer's tan! If you're one of these people, then maybe go for a trainer liner or a low ankle sock.

2. Fabric

Have a think about what fabric you would like the socks to be made from. For example, there are loads of materials used these days such as polyester, spandex, lycra, nylon and cotton. Often socks are made with a combination of these so have a think about what material you like, and also when you would be wearing these socks because you don't want to get spandex ones for the winter months and warm cotton ones for summer.

3. Technology

Most brands make socks that offer technology to help in a variety of ways. For example, many help with moisture management and sweat wicking which keeps the feet dry and comfortable. Some also offer padding for key areas of the foot as well. Of course, several of the models above have been designed with all of these facets in mind.

4. Design

Striped? Bright colors? Understated? Whatever kind of design you are after, most brands offer various models for anyone to use. The sheer array of socks we picked out above shows this clearly. Whatever fashion sense you have, there will be a sock polo for you.

5. Price

Of course the price is always something people should think about. There is great value to be had with the models above but there are also more premium models for those wanting to spend a little more. Put simply, there is something for everyone.

FAQ's

What socks are best for golf?

There are lots of great socks on the market right now from top-notch brands like adidas, Nike, FootJoy and more. Regarding the best, this will differ for every person and what they like from a golf sock, especially in terms of length, color and material.

How are golf socks different?

Golf socks tend to be a little different than normal socks because of what how they have to perform for golfers. Many models come with some degree of breathability to help golfers not sweat too much in golf shoes, and they usually tend to be padded in key areas around the forefoot, and heel. Golf socks tend to be very soft and aim to be as comfortable as possible as well because golfers spend so much time walking in them throughout the round.

Do I need to wear long socks when I play golf?

That depends on the type of course you're playing at. There are some courses that will not allow players to wear ankle socks with their shorts, they tend to be the more traditional courses. Yet, if you're playing socially, many courses across the UK and US are fine with players wearing ankle socks.