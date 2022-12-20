FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Valley farmers hoping wet December will improve drought conditions
The December storms offer a promising start toward the goal of ending three years of drought.
Employees evacuated from Foster Farms in southwest Fresno due to hazmat situation
A hazmat situation at the Foster Farms location in southwest Fresno has forced the evacuation of all employees, according to the Fresno Fire Department.
Christmas Tree Lane: Homeowners clone commemorative first tree
It's a tree that started decades of tradition for families across the Valley.
Madera city leaders, first responders concerned about impact of Madera Community Hospital closure
State leaders are urgently searching for a solution in hopes of saving a Central Valley hospital.
Fresno Fire sees increase in fires started by home heating
Cold temperatures are sparking a dangerous trend across the Valley. Fresno County Fire says they've seen an uptick in home heating fires.
Deputies surprise drivers with cash instead of tickets in Madera County
North valley drivers thought they'd be in trouble this holiday season, but routine traffic stops turned into surprise moments of joy.
Madera Community Hospital filing for bankruptcy, closing in early January, sources confirm
Madera Community Hospital is set to close in January due to financial issues, sources and employees tell Action News.
Fresno Unified winter camps begin with tons of free activities for students
40 free camps are available to FUSD students, giving them an opportunity to spend their winter break doing something different.
Police officers involved in crash in east central Fresno
Officers followed the suspect as it entered Highway 168, but as police were about to get onto the highway, they collided with another car.
Body found during structure fire in southwest Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after a body was found following a shed fire in southwest Fresno Wednesday morning.
Driver charged with murder in crash that killed Hoover High School student
The driver involved in a crash that killed a Hoover High School student has been charged with murder.
Sale of Madera Community Hospital to Trinity Health not moving forward
Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the sale last Wednesday, which was set to benefit about 150,000 people living in rural communities with emergency services.
Hundreds of toys donated to Fresno families just in time for Christmas
Each year, hundreds of families in need line up at the Mosqueda Center in Southeast Fresno for the annual local toy drive.
Dine and Dish: Mochilicious in Southeast Fresno
Mochilicious in Southeast Fresno is serving up delicious mochi donuts and Korean corn dogs.
Housing Watch: Exeter couple transforms guest room into popular Airbnb rental
Not far from Downtown Exeter, a private suite has become a favorite among tourists visiting Sequoia National Park.
Hospitals now fuller than ever as tripledemic continues
Hospitals across the state are seeing a surge in patients, even Community Regional Medical Center's capacity is critically impacted.
Kaweah Health asking state for help amid financial struggles
Hospitals across Central California are facing financial hurdles from the pandemic.
Popular Fresno County winemaker tapping into new market
The Angelmann Brewing Company label is an ode to the original sticker label that used to be on Engelmann wine bottles.
Good Sports: Major upgrades coming for Fresno Pacific baseball
The Fresno Pacific baseball program is hitting the upgrade button thanks to a $3 million donation from Fresno's Daniel R. Martin Family Foundation.
