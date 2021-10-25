Berretta launching Sky Italia factual channel

For the last few months, movie fans have been seeking out spooky movies across a number of platforms to get them in the spirit of Halloween, but with All Hallow's Eve now behind us, audiences are turning towards holiday-themed entertainment, with Pluto TV making sure users have all their needs covered in the coming months. With a key component of the platform being that it offers audiences opportunities to check in on a variety of streaming channels, the service has announced that it will be debuting eight new holiday-themed channels, featuring classic films, romantic comedies, and cooking shows, as well as two new channels aimed at young audiences.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 HOURS AGO