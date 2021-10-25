CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Berretta launching Sky Italia factual channel

By Chris Forrester
Advanced Television
 8 days ago

Giuliano Berretta, a former CEO at satellite giant Eutelsat until 2009 (and Chairman until 2012), has launched Explorer’, a HD channel...

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

Related
Advanced Television

Cosmote TV launches MyZen TV channel with Greek subtitles

THEMA, a Canal+ Group subsidiary, has announced the launch of MyZen TV – the global well-being channel – on Greek pay-tv operator Cosmote TV. The channel has been available since October 20th on Cosmote TV, partially with Greek subtitles. THEMA is a longstanding partner of MyZen TV. Earlier this year MyZen TV Greek subtitles version has been already launched on Vodafone TV and NOVA.
TV & VIDEOS
Advanced Television

Pluto TV reveals Italy launch line-up

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has announced 40 original channels will be available for the official launch of AVoD platform Pluto TV in Italy on October 28th. Italian viewers will have access to a wide range of exclusive channels featuring international and Italian titles, including: Movie channels Pluto TV Romantic Films, Pluto TV Cinema Italiano and Pluto TV Film Action; entertainment-focused Pluto TV Crime and Young and Fabulous; series-led channels like Pluto TV Series, The McLeod Sisters and Teen Series; comedy channels such as Scherzi e Risati, Pluto TV Film Comedy and FailArmy; kids and family collections like Super! Heroes and Super! SpongeBob; and thematic channels like 16 & Pregnant. The list also includes a selection of pop-up and seasonal channels, temporary channels dedicated to specific shows, moments, or special reviews. Among them, there will be Super is Coming! Xmas, a virtual space entirely inspired by the most anticipated festivities of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

MagellanTV launches True Crime Now FAST channel in Canada

Documentary streaming company MagellanTV has launched a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel dedicated to true crime on The Roku Channel in Canada. True Crime Now features more than 1,000 true crime series and documentary films, with new content joining the channel each week. The channel, overseen by Magellan’s senior...
TV & VIDEOS
Advanced Television

Whip Watch Report: You tops Squid Game in France

Netflix’s You led the Whip Watch Report of streaming originals among French viewers for the week of October 18-24th. The report ranks the most viewed series originating from SVoD platforms in the past week. Second on the list is Netflix’s Squid Game, followed by Locke & Key to round out...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Italia#Documentary#Italy#Eutelsat#Explorer#Channel 176#Volte
Advanced Television

Watch4 launches FAST channel

Watch4, the AVoD service offering movies, TV series, documentaries, news, and sports, has created a new channel specifically for FAST platforms. Watch4 Movies has launched initally across multiple Smart TV platforms in Germany, including Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Rakuten TV, Philips, TCL and Xiaomi. Watch4 Movies features curated collections...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Bestselling Italian Writer/Director Donato Carrisi’s ‘I Am the Abyss” Launches Sales at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Bestselling Italian writer-turned-director Donato Carrisi (“The Girl in the Fog,” “Into the Labyrinth”) has started shooting near Lake Como on his third feature film “I Am the Abyss.” Vision Distribution is launching international sales at the online American Film Market on the pic, which based on his new thriller by the same title. Carrisi, who has penned 11 international bestsellers and sold over 3 million copies of his books worldwide, shot to the top of Italy’s book charts earlier this year shortly after “I Am the Abyss” was published in Italy in November 2020. The psychological chiller involving a serial killer set in...
MOVIES
Advanced Television

IMDb TV launches 15 channels on Fire TV UK

IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, has announced that 15 live linear channels have been added to the service, including hit comedy series and reality TV, true crime, design, pop culture, and more. Additionally, the IMDb TV standalone app on Fire TV is now available in the UK. The...
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

Pluto TV Launches 2 New Channels, Plus Special Halloween Programming

Pluto TV has launched two new free strearming channels: one for soap opera lovers, the other for little kids - or at least folks who can’t get Baby Shark out of their heads. Pluto TV Soaps (Channel 146) will give fans their soap opera fix, not just during the daytime, but at any time of the day. Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, pick your brand of soap, sit back and enjoy.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Documentaries
ComicBook

Pluto TV Launches 10 New Channels to Get Viewers in the Spirit of the Holidays

For the last few months, movie fans have been seeking out spooky movies across a number of platforms to get them in the spirit of Halloween, but with All Hallow's Eve now behind us, audiences are turning towards holiday-themed entertainment, with Pluto TV making sure users have all their needs covered in the coming months. With a key component of the platform being that it offers audiences opportunities to check in on a variety of streaming channels, the service has announced that it will be debuting eight new holiday-themed channels, featuring classic films, romantic comedies, and cooking shows, as well as two new channels aimed at young audiences.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Simon Cowell Leaves Longtime TV Role to Devote Time to Family in Aftermath of Back Injury

Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
soapoperanetwork.com

Pluto TV Launches Soaps Channel Dedicated to ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Reruns

While we wouldn’t necessarily call the episodes “classics” in terms of how long since they first aired on CBS, Pluto TV announced today that it has launched a soaps channel dedicated to airing older episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” and more. Additionally, viewers will be able to watch newer episodes of both “B&B” and “Y&R” as part of its OnDemand service.
TV SERIES
NME

‘No Man’s Sky’ channels ‘Dune’ in ‘Emergence’ update

The next update for No Man’s Sky is taking a few cues from the classic sci-fi universe of Dune, with desert planets, dark cults, and rideable sandworms coming to the spacefaring exploration game. As developer Hello Games details in a blog post (thanks, Eurogamer), the upcoming Expedition Four: Emergence will...
FIFA
thestreamable.com

Roku to Remove Non-Certified Channels with Launch of Independent Developer Kit

If you’re currently using non-certified channels on your Roku device, a change is coming. The company revealed in an announcement that non-certified channels will be removed from the platform by March 2022. Until then, users can continue to download, install, and use non-certified channels on their Roku devices. It’s unclear how many non-certified channels currently exist and will be affected by this change.
TECHNOLOGY
Advanced Television

Prime Video launches Wheel of Time virtual 3D preview

Prime Video has released an immersive trailer for upcoming fantasy series The Wheel of Time, based on the best-selling book series. The first three episodes of Season One will premiere on November 19th with new episodes available each Friday following, leading up to the season finale on December 24th. Utilising...
TV & VIDEOS
aithority.com

Space Channel Launches Zero Gravity NFT With Rad NFTv

Will Feature Poster Artwork by Tom Whalen and a Weightless Flight with Zero-G Space Channel, the world’s premier global news and entertainment media platform dedicated to space, and Rad NFTv, the first streaming platform powered by NFTs, announced the launch of Space Channel’s first-ever NFT, a limited-edition poster created by famed pop-artist Tom Whalen, titled “The Future is Now! Space Channel’s Zero Gravity NFT.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Nippon TV Netflix Licensing Deal Covers 30 Titles

Nippon TV, one of Japan’s entertainment groups, has struck a deal to license 30 drama and entertainment titles to Netflix for play across Asia, outside Japan. The company is the owner of rival streaming platform Hulu Japan and this is its first time it has supplied content to Netflix. The deal was announced on Monday, the first day of TIFFCOM, the rights market that is aligned with the Tokyo International Film Festival. The first 15 titles began airing on Netflix in October. The agreement covers shows including “I’m Mita, Your Housekeeper,” a drama series that has run since 2011 and which has...
TV & VIDEOS
Pocket-lint.com

Apple TV+ to launch on Sky Glass and Sky Q

(Pocket-lint) - Apple TV+ will launch on Sky Glass and Sky Q later this year, a new announcement from Sky and Apple has revealed, completing the company's lineup of major streaming services available on its platform in the UK. It means Apple TV+ will be available on both Sky Glass...
ELECTRONICS
Advanced Television

TIM Italia launches 10x faster FTTH

TIM Italia has launched ten times faster FTTH ultra broadband connections via the XGS-PON network, compared to the current GPON technology. The Magnifica service provides speeds of up to 10 Gbps in download and 2 Gbps in upload. However, it is available only on a trial basis for new users...
TECHNOLOGY
c21media.net

Austria’s ORF Enterprises ends Mipcom with factual sales to Rai, Canal+, Arte

Italian pubcaster Rai and French pay TV operator Canal+ have picked up factual content from ORF Enterprises, the sales arm of Austrian pubcaster ORF, in deals agreed at last week’s Mipcom conference. Content made by ORF’s in-house nature prodco Universum has proven popular, with Rai buying the documentaries Leopard Legacy...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy