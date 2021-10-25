This Week at Westside!

County Line Elementary School enjoyed fun acitivies to celebrate Red Ribbon Week during the last week in October. Red Ribbon Week (RWW) is an alcohol, tobacco, and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign which is observed annually in October. The origin of RRW began as a tribute to honor DEA special agent Enrique Camerena who died as she served as an undercover agent in 1985. In appreciation to her selfless serice and protection, red ribbons were flown to honor her and bring awarenss to the destruction of lives surrounding drugs and violence. Red Ribbon Week is the nation's largest and longest-running drug awareness and prevention program.

