This Week at Westside!

barrow.k12.ga.us
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTues-Decades Day: Life is a journey, Travel drug free! (20's-80's Wear) Wed-Disney vs Nickelodeon: Choose to Live...

www.barrow.k12.ga.us

The Owensboro Times

Hometown Holiday Open House: Westside

With the holiday season quickly approaching, local businesses are showcasing their products and services with open houses this weekend and next. Our Hometown Holiday Open House is a guide for shoppers to know when to visit their favorite local stores, or check out a new one. We’ve divided the guide into four sections: Downtown, Eastside, Westside and Midtown.
City of Madison Wisconsin

November 18: Westside Community Conversation

You are invited to a virtual Westside Community Conversation on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 6pm. This is the third in a series of Westside Community Conversations. The topic is "Youth in the System: Why Juvenile Justice Needs Reform." You can join the virtual event using your computer, smartphone, or...
barrow.k12.ga.us

Red Ribbon Week at CLES

County Line Elementary School enjoyed fun acitivies to celebrate Red Ribbon Week during the last week in October. Red Ribbon Week (RWW) is an alcohol, tobacco, and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign which is observed annually in October. The origin of RRW began as a tribute to honor DEA special agent Enrique Camerena who died as she served as an undercover agent in 1985. In appreciation to her selfless serice and protection, red ribbons were flown to honor her and bring awarenss to the destruction of lives surrounding drugs and violence. Red Ribbon Week is the nation's largest and longest-running drug awareness and prevention program.
#Westside#Boys Basketball#Drugs#Halloween Costume#Athletics#Red Ribbon Week#Disney Nick Character#Sports School
Gazette

Colorado Springs woman operates popular Little Free Pantry on westside

A tinier than tiny house stands on Hailey Radvillas’ front lawn on the west side of Colorado Springs. Her Pikes Peak Little Free Pantry, with its gabled roof and giraffe-pattern paint job of blue, green, purple and magenta, and plexiglass doors that open to reveal two shelves, is part of a network of Little Free Pantries across the U.S. She’s registered on the website littlefreepantry.org.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
lakeandsumterstyle.com

50 Years of Webster Westside Flea Market

The Webster Westside Flea Market opened more than 50 years ago and is Florida’s oldest flea market. The market, which is open every Monday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (rain or shine), features antique items, rare collectibles, fresh produce, baked goods, and flowers on a 40-acre property.
WEBSTER, FL
dailypostathenian.com

Westside's Comerford named to GELF inaugural council

Tara Comerford from Westside Elementary School has been named to the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) inaugural Educator Advisory Council, which will serve as a consulting body to help determine the best resources to best meet the needs of students across Tennessee. Twenty-one Tennessee educators were selected from 115 applicants...
ATHENS, TN

