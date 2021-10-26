Oshie’s hat trick lifts Capitals over Senators, 7-5

Maybe the Flames can win their season opener next year. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Before last season started, I thought that having 10 games against the Flames would be an extremely fun series to watch between two teams that haven’t gotten along well over the past few years. I thought there would be fights and shenanigans and mischief and maybe even tomfoolery, but even though we got some of the rough stuff that you’d expect from a Battle of Alberta, it wasn’t the same without fans in the building to add to the intensity. Having Calgary in town for a Saturday night game is the kind of night you circle on your calendar, but without the back-and-forth from the crowd to create an atmosphere of animosity, the vibe just wasn’t nearly the same. Obviously, you can still play the games without fans in the stands but as we saw last season, they’re not nearly as fun. Needless to say, I was really looking forward to seeing what kind of atmosphere the Rogers Place faithful would provide. This was Hockey Night in Canada after all.

