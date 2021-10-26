CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Joe Biden needed Frank Porter Graham

restorationnewsmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould the legendary president of the University of North Carolina, Frank...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pantagraph

Marc A. Thiessen: Joe Biden is the new Jimmy Carter

WASHINGTON -- Want proof that the Biden administration is really the second incarnation of the Carter administration? We have runaway inflation, Americans trapped overseas, a member of the first family who tried to do business with Libya and a president begging the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC Plus) to increase oil production. It's like the 1970s all over again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Are Joe Biden voters happy?

Those who voted for Joe Biden should take at least four immigrants into their house. Those who voted for Mr. Biden should pay for gasoline for the next person in line. While they’re at it, they should send in more federal tax to take care of the rest of the immigrants who are coming in through our open border. Pat yourself on your back for voting for a president who is destroying our country with an open-border policy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Frank Porter Graham
Matt Lillywhite

Some Republicans Want To Impeach Joe Biden

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene recently filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden for alleged abuse of power in the US House of Representatives. The President is accused of exploiting his role by allowing his son, Hunter, to profit from global influence in business dealings, per documents filed by Rep. Greene.
The Independent

Has Joe Biden lost his climate credibility?

In less than two weeks, Air Force One will take off for Scotland, ferrying Joe Biden and his entourage to the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. It is a major test for the US president, who won last November’s election partly on the back of his bold vision to chart a greener future for America amid ever worsening climate extremes.In stark contrast to the inaction and outright denial of Donald Trump, the message has been that America is “back” on climate. Mr Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement to curb global temperature rise that had been abandoned by his predecessor; held a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Can Joe Biden Bridge the Sanders-Manchin Divide?

It has been three weeks since Nancy Pelosi’s original deadline for a House infrastructure vote, and Democrats have yet to strike a deal. Progressives oppose moving forward with the Senate bill without guarantees on the more ambitious social infrastructure package, and that legislation is still too costly for conservatives Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Manchin has made his demands clearer more recently—progress!—but they’ve only made an agreement more uncertain: To satisfy Manchin, supposing he refused to budge from his current terms, Joe Biden would have to say goodbye to some of the most important provisions of his domestic agenda, from assisting working families to spurring the transition to renewable energy. That wouldn’t only piss off fellow Democrats, but would mean giving up what may be the party’s last, best chance to address the climate crisis and other era-defining issues.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wake Weekly
NJ.com

Biden needs to play hardball with Joe Manchin | Letters

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin — aka “Houseboat Joe” — from the “porch” of his aquatic Washington, D.C., home on the Potomac River, chats with his West Virginia constituents in their kayaks, pretending to be a man of the people. One topic not likely discussed with those boater voters, however, is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why Joe Biden already won

BIDEN GETS IT DONE, DESPITE HIMSELF — To say Thursday was a roller coaster for President JOE BIDEN’s agenda wouldn’t do justice to how truly head-spinning the day was. The White House releases a Build Back Better (BBB) deal backed by MANCHINEMA (now they’re getting somewhere) — only to watch BERNIE SANDERS balk (never mind). The president delays his trip to Europe to rally House Democrats behind his plan — then whiffs, somehow neglecting to deliver the tough love message Democratic leaders wanted him to so they could pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill (BIF) this week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vindy.com

Joe Biden and Dems are failing Ohioans

As I travel the United States, I am blown away by the passionate, patriotic men and women who work to ensure strong conservative candidates win in communities across the country. However, the work to stop Biden’s failing agenda begins in 2022 with red states like Ohio. The Democrats’ promise to...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Fort Worth

Guess who: Joe Biden is the president with second worst rating at this time of the presidency, only one president had worse

President Joe Biden has been struggling with his approval rating for months now and this issue is slowly rising concerns as the Democrats are preparing for the mid-terms next year. Biden’s rating free fall started with the start of the Delta wave in the summer months and continued with the unfortunate series of events in August primarily with the Afghanistan troops withdrawal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Joe Manchin may soon do us all a little-noticed favor

Until now, the story has been that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has been the executioner of President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, bringing his ax down on one liberal priority after another. He helped kill climate change provisions, paid leave and the billionaire tax, at a minimum. Opinions to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
carolinajournal.com

Democrats might win in Virginia, but the damage is done

Despite the massive firewall for Democrats in Northern Virginia, their party recently dispatched Barack Obama to rescue Terry McAuliffe’s sinking campaign for governor. Republicans haven’t won a single statewide race in Virginia since 2009. Four Northern Virginia counties essentially dictate the direction of the entire state. Yet, if Glenn Youngkin doesn’t win the governorship in this environment, one wonders if it will ever happen again for the GOP.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy