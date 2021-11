BOSTON (CBS) — Little by little, week by week, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues to add to his NFL repertoire. Early on Sunday in Los Angeles, he showed off his deep ball. While Jones has been hit with the “dink and dunk” label by some analysts, he showed that he does have the deep ball in his bag by connecting with Nelson Agholor on a picture-perfect 44-yard connection on the Patriots’ opening drive. It came just after Jones converted a third-and-7 by finding a wide-open Kendrick Bourne near the sticks. While trailing 7-0, Jones then took a shotgun snap on a first-and-10...

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO