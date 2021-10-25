Packers Place WR Davante Adams On COVID-19 List

With 12:54 left in the first half of Thursday night’s Packers-Cardinals game, it would appear as if Green Bay running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown on a two-yard run. I say “it would appear” because it was not conclusive that Jones actually scored; he was turned around as he reached the goal line by linebacker Isaiah Simmons, and referee Alex Kemp’s crew called it a touchdown, apparently without any comprehensive review. After the successful extra point, announcer Joe Buck argued that even if it wasn’t a touchdown, the Packers would have had first-and-goal right at the goal line… which means nothing. Coming into this game, the Cardinals had the second-best defensive DVOA in goal-line situations behind only the Rams, and the Packers had the 22nd-best goal-line offense by DVOA.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO