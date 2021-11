The City of Port Allen added a new fitness area to Centennial Park, the levee entrance that begins at the end of Court Street. Mayor Richard Lee III reported the project is mostly complete at this time and is now open for public use. Installation of equipment was completed on October 11, 2021. However, the city plans to add a concrete walkway from the new fitness area to the sidewalk before the ramp and later will break ground on a restroom facility to the north of the fitness area.

PORT ALLEN, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO