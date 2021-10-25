CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Viewpoint: 7 Tips for Getting the Data You Need From Your Old EHR

By Jessica Peterson, MD, MPH
aao.org
 6 days ago

Viewpoint is a column created by AAOE® specifically for ophthalmologists and leaders in practice management. Transitioning to a new electronic health record (EHR) system can be difficult, not least because it’s often hard to get your data from the EHR you’re leaving. Often, they charge high fees or state...

www.aao.org

Comments / 0

Related
ehrintelligence.com

How EHR Data Standards Support SDOH Data Quality, Health Equity

Researchers conducted a review of 76 studies related to SDOH data quality. The majority of articles that discussed race, ethnicity, or country-of-origin data (65 percent) examined data plausibility, which refers to data accuracy. Accurate race/ethnicity data is key for clinical research, especially as the industry continues its focus on SDOH...
HEALTH
MIT Technology Review

Getting value from your data shouldn’t be this hard

The potential impact of the ongoing worldwide data explosion continues to excite the imagination. A 2018 report estimated that every second of every day, every person produces 1.7 MB of data on average—and annual data creation has more than doubled since then and is projected to more than double again by 2025. A report from McKinsey Global Institute estimates that skillful uses of big data could generate an additional $3 trillion in economic activity, enabling applications as diverse as self-driving cars, personalized health care, and traceable food supply chains.
MARKETS
ehrintelligence.com

How FL’s Centralized EHR Data Repository Supports Clinical Research

The OneFlorida Clinical Research Consortium is one of nine clinical research networks (CRNs) in the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute’s (PCORI) National Patient-Centered Clinical Research Network (PCORnet) 2.0. The OneFlorida Data Trust, created and managed by the OneFlorida Clinical Research Consortium, houses data on 17.2 million unique individuals dating from January...
POLITICS
Forbes

Get Your Data Right Prior To Training ML

CEO of Datanomers, with a vision to Democratize Machine Learning. Seldom have I been so excited to write an article on machine learning (ML). An innovative way to solve a major challenge that confronts ML (the lack of good training data to train the ML model) recently dawned on me. The old adage, "garbage in, garbage out," applies to ML as well; if the data is bad, then its supervisory training will build an inaccurate ML model that will provide poor predictions and incorrect insights. The sequel will explain the method to address this in what could be a tremendous boon to productivity for data scientists.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#Electronic Health Records#Stored Data#Ehr#Data Migration#Aaoe
Augusta Free Press

Why do you need data service providers for your retail store?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. With the advancements in technology and the rising use of cognitive computers, every business needs to become digitized. In this competitive world, businesses with a greater digital footprint are more likely to flourish. When you own a retail store, you need to make sure that you attract a major proportion of customers in the market. However, data management can become very fussy at times. The big data service providers come in handy when you need to save time and money by providing several microservices. They not only help you manage data but also analyze and incorporate different statistics to data such that your retail store becomes the customer’s favorite in the market.
RETAIL
healthitsecurity.com

Recent Health Data Breaches Cause EHR Downtime, Deploy Malware

- Health data breaches continue to plague the healthcare sector, leading to EHR downtime and patient data leaks. While ransomware and phishing are obvious threats to the healthcare sector, instances of employee email and data misuse can be equally dangerous to patient data. A recent study discovered that on average,...
HEALTH
Infoworld

Get your cloud data right the first time

When moving data from traditional on-premises systems to public clouds, what to do with the data is the primary focus. Many enterprises simply replicate their current data technology, governance, and security in their cloud provider, not really thinking about improving how data is stored and used, just re-platforming it. There...
COMPUTERS
tucson.com

Biz tip of the week: Do you need a blueprint for your business?

At SCORE, we provide free mentoring services to thousands of business owners, including solo start-ups and well-established, successful industry leaders. Their challenges range from basic foundational issues to high-level, complex challenges. A common problem most businesses share is the lack of a good strategic, written plan. With the new year...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Dementia, According to Experts

More than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging," according to the World Health Organization. Signs of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home. There are a number of contributing factors that cause dementia and while there's no cure, there are lifestyle changes that help reduce the risk. Read on to learn more about dementia, what the leading cause is and how to help prevent it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FIRST For Women

3 Simple Ways to Keep Your Blood Pressure Under Control

Staggeringly, almost half of women struggle with high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that women in their early 40s with even mild hypertension — a top number between 130 and 139 mm Hg and a bottom number between 80 and 89 mm Hg — have more than double the risk of heart disease as men of the same age, with the same numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
healththoroughfare.com

Risk of Developing Dementia Increases If You Have This Blood Type

One very sad aspect about dementia is that many people who have it never get diagnosed with the disease. This happens due to reasons like avoiding medical guidance because of different biases. Roughly 60% of people living with dementia inhabit low and middle-income countries, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International. Whether...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy