When it comes to the juvenile justice system, it takes courage to break with past practice and experiment with new processes that may engender different outcomes. Ramsey County Attorney John Choi is months into such an initiative that looks at how best to redirect young offenders, turning them away from a potential life of crime. Like many, Choi has been frustrated by a system that often is singularly ineffective at just that. "It's not like conviction works," he said. "Otherwise we wouldn't see repeat offenders." With younger offenders in particular, he said, "we have to try something different."

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO