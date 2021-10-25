CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

What Causes Motor Fluctuations in Parkinson’s Disease?

MedicineNet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotor fluctuations are common occurrences in many people with Parkinson’s disease as the disease progresses. Researchers think they are caused by two reasons. As time passes, Parkinson’s disease worsens. The ability of brain cells (neurons) to store dopamine further decreases. When the blood level of levodopa (the drug administered to treat...

www.medicinenet.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

Doing This With Your Fingers May Be an Early Parkinson's Sign, Says Mayo Clinic

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects motor coordination. And while the symptoms of PD can become debilitating for certain patients, they often begin gradually, with only subtle signs that something is amiss. That's exactly why knowing the signs of Parkinson's is so essential. By recognizing certain symptoms that can easily fly under the radar, you can develop a treatment plan that will preserve your quality of life in a timely manner. Read on to find out which symptom of Parkinson's you can't afford to miss and what to do if you notice this red flag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Parkinson’s disease risk linked to one personality trait

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — People with a particular personality type may be more prone to developing Parkinson’s disease, a recent study reveals. Researchers from the Florida State University College of Medicine discovered a link between neuroticism, a personality trait that causes unpleasant emotions such as rage, irritability, anxiety, self-consciousness, and even emotional instability, and the progressive neurological disorder.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Always Say This to Your Partner, Get Checked for Parkinson's, Experts Say

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that can affect your motor abilities over time. And while symptoms can become severe for some patients later in the course of the illness, they typically begin only as subtle signs that something is amiss. For some, this may mean a minor tremor in one hand, or some uncharacteristic stiffness on one side of the body. But for others, the first sign is even harder to spot—and therefore often overlooked.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkinsonism#Disease#Curling#Dopamine
verywellhealth.com

Brain Surgery for Parkinson's Disease: Overview

Parkinson’s disease surgery includes surgical procedures that involve device implantation in the brain or ablation (creating a lesion in the brain) to reduce some effects of the disease. For some people, this type of surgery can help improve symptoms and reduce the dose of medication needed, which may decrease medication side effects.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

Deterioration of brain cells in Parkinson’s disease is slowed by blocking the Bach1 protein, preclinical study shows

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the most common neurodegenerative movement disorder, afflicting more than 10 million people worldwide and more than one million Americans. While there is no cure for PD, current therapies focus on treating motor symptoms and fail to reverse, or even address, the underlying neurological damage. In a new study, researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) have identified a novel role for the regulatory protein Bach1 in PD. Their results, published on Oct. 25 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, showed that levels of Bach1 were increased in postmortem PD-affected brains, and that cells without Bach1 were protected from the damages that accumulate in PD. In collaboration with vTv Therapeutics, they identified a potent inhibitor of Bach1, called HPPE, that protected cells from inflammation and the buildup of toxic oxidative stress when administered either before or after the onset of disease symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

How to sleep to prevent Alzheimer’s disease

Like so many other good things in life, sleep is best in moderation. In a new study from Washington University in St. Louis, researchers found that both short and long sleepers experienced greater cognitive decline than people who slept a moderate amount, even when the effects of early Alzheimer’s disease were taken into account.
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Parkinson's vs. Multiple Sclerosis: Similarities and Differences

Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis are neurodegenerative diseases that affect your brain and spinal cord. Multiple sclerosis occurs when your immune system attacks cells that cover your nerves. Parkinson’s is caused by the loss of dopamine-producing cells in a part of your brain called the substantia nigra. Keep reading as...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Brain Waves and Parkinson’s: A Possible Link to the ‘Flicker Effect’

While searching for a way to communicate telepathically, German psychiatrist Hans Berger invented the EEG machine to measure pulsating electrical brain activity in 1924. Professing my ignorance, I know more about telepathy as “advanced empathy” from my PhD thesis than I do about electroencephalography, or EEG. Seldom do I stray...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Eligibility for End-Stage Parkinson's Disease Hospice Care

Parkinson's disease (PD) is caused by the loss of functional dopamine-producing nerve cells deep within the brain. The loss of dopamine in the brain causes symptoms like stiffness, slow movements, balance problems, and depression. As a progressive disease, PD's symptoms slowly worsen over time. While the disease affects people in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Can DBS for Parkinson Disease Become More Targeted?

Researchers hope that the benefits seen in a new protocol for deep brain stimulation (DBS) in Parkinsonian mice will extend to humans. Using an animal model, researchers said they have recently found a way to refine deep brain stimulation (DBS) and make it more precise for Parkinson disease. DBS allows...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

UC San Diego-led team receives $9 million to advance Parkinson’s disease treatments

Researchers around the world have tried many ways, and for many years, to generate neurons in the lab so they could study them better. Neurons-on-demand might also provide a therapeutic option for replacing neurons lost in neurodegenerative conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease. In June 2020, University of California San Diego School of Medicine researchers announced a major step toward that goal: With one dose of a new proto-drug, they were able to turn other cell types directly into neurons, a feat that alleviated all Parkinson’s disease symptoms in a mouse model.
EDUCATION
WGN News

Parkinson’s Moving Day helps raise awareness, funds for disease

CHICAGO — Patients, their families and advocates warmed up and walked together outside Soldier Field Sunday morning for the Parkinson’s Foundation’s largest annual fundraising event. “We celebrate the importance of movement of all kinds, exercise, in managing Parkinson’s symptoms,” Allison Liefer of the Parkinson’s Foundation said. For people like Mary Ellen Oliver, support from the […]
CHICAGO, IL
Innovate Long Island

SBU scientists drill motor cortex in Parkinson’s pursuit

A new Stony Brook University study digs deep into the cerebral cortex to discover fresh clues about declining motor skills in Parkinson’s disease patients. The loss of neurons (brain-based nerve cells) and dopamine (brain-based neurotransmitters) has been well-documented by scientists studying the dreaded nervous-system disorder. But exactly how this “dopaminergic modulation” affects motor skills is unclear, prompting researchers in the Renaissance School of Medicine’s Department of Neurobiology and Behavior to consult an experimental model, designed to mimic a motor cortex in decline.
Futurity

Does major surgery amp up Alzheimer’s disease risk?

A small study puts a fine point on the concern that major surgery, which is highly invasive, may accelerate cognitive decline in some patients. Nobody would argue that undergoing a major surgical procedure is a walk in the park, but the worry over post-surgery cognition has, up until now, been based largely on anecdotal evidence.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy