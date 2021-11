With stocks hitting new highs again today, it's always nice to find a stock that isn't overvalued. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) is one such stock. The company's lead molecule, cabozantinib, offers treatment for numerous indications, which makes this an intriguing pick. Investors looking for value stocks should take notice.Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes cancer treatments. Its lead molecule cabozantinib is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer and advanced renal cell carcinoma. It is also approved for kidney cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, and liver cancer.

