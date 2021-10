Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton played like the All-Stars they are to get the Milwaukee Bucks past the Indiana Pacers Monday night 119-109. The Bucks needed their Big Two to play like it due to Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, and Bobby Portis all being out of the lineup. Antetokounmpo narrowly missed a triple-double with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. Middleton did his part as well, scoring 27 points on the night. Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton also reached double figures for the Bucks. The Pacers are still getting used to their new coach after they lost a slim lead in the first quarter and never were able to take control again. Former Milwaukee Bucks player Malcolm Brogdon scored 25 points in the loss.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO