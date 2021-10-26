CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverage Processing Equipment Market Outlook 2021 Pricing Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2030

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreater consumer spending on fast-moving consumer products such as nutritious beverages, beer, and soft drinks is pushing sales of beverages processing equipment despite the global pandemic of COVID-19. Online sales channels are having their moment, as lockdowns, social distancing norms, and mass closure of retail stores continue to hamper scenarios at...

www.atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

Drugs of Abuse Testing Services Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global drugs of abuse testing services market size is expected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.5% according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing consumption of alcohol, illegal drugs, and recreational chemicals, increasing awareness about drug of abuse tests and their increasing usage for medical and legal purposes are key factors driving global market revenue growth.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Low Calorie Chocolate Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Kraft Foods, Cadbury, Ferrero Group

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Low Calorie Chocolate Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Low Calorie Chocolate market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Low Calorie Chocolate Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. Major Players in This Report Include, NestlÃ© S.A. (Switzerland), Hersheys (United States), Kraft Foods (United States), Dreyer (United States), Breyers (United States), Ben & Jerry's (United States), Haagen Daaz (United States), Cadbury (Mondelez) (United States), Mars Wrigley Confectionery (United States), Ferrero Group (Italy)
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Waterproof Rocker Switches Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020-2028

The research report on the Global Waterproof Rocker Switches Market covers thoroughly analyzed insights into the Waterproof Rocker Switches market with a special focus on ever-changing market dynamics, technological advancements, market growth, industry environment, and all the dominating factors of the industry. The report further more provides an in-depth analysis of the market growth, market size, and influential factors that affect the growth of the industry. The report also offers insights into how the market is expanding in domestic and international markets and contributing to the global economy.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 35% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global electric vehicle communication controller market, assessing the market based on its segments like systems, charging type, electric vehicle type, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Global Electric Vehicle Market to be Driven by the Growing Climate Consciousness and Favourable Government Initiatives in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global electric vehicle market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, vehicle type and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Study Carrels Market By Shape (Round, Rectangle, Square) and By Price (Premium, Medium, Economy) - Forecast 2021-2031

Study carrels are usually found in enterprise offices, education organizations, and residential dwellings. These study carrels are mainly made of wood, and available in various sizes, globally. Study carrels are also designed with inbuilt charger-connecting ports which help candidates to connect their electronic device (laptops, mobiles, tablets) chargers to ports. Moreover, universities prefer to install customized study carrels with their requirements that vary, such as height, working space, base structure, and overall shape. Study carrels are quite helpful for the storage of books and study material.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

HVAC Rental Equipment Market Size, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Scenario, Industry Expansion Strategies to 2026

The HVAC Rental Equipment Market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4% by 2026, to reach USD 6.29 Billion in 2026 from USD 4.07 Billion in 2018. The increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is one of the main drivers of this market. In expanding economic opportunities, the food and beverage industry plays a key role. The industry is recording growing changes in the pattern of consumption. The increasing disposable incomes of people, especially in APAC, are driving change.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Innovations Galore In The Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market

The global Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market is expected to witness a robust In Upcoming Years. The present scenario is such that industries across the globe are becoming more human with self-service tools, integrated workflows, and seamless virtual triage. In other words, workflows are getting optimized, so that precision could be worked better upon. Operational resilience could be built by creating a one-stop solution for enhancing driving outcomes and uptime all across the operational procedures.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Sustainability Concerns to Influence Future Demand for Flat Glass Coatings - New Study by FactMR

250 Pages Flat Glass Coatings Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Flat Glass Coatings to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Sales Tax Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Thomson Reuters, Zoho, APEX Analytix

Latest survey on Global Sales Tax Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Sales Tax Software to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Sales Tax Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Sage Intacct, Inc., Sales Tax DataLINK, Thomson Reuters, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., APEX Analytix, Ryan LLC, CCH Incorporated, Avalara Inc. & Vertex, Inc..
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

The Microfluidic Devices Market To Move Beyond The Monotony

The global Microfluidic Devices Market is bound to witness stupendous growth In Upcoming Years. One of the upcoming trends is that of offbeat thinking being put into practice. Also, the demand regarding automation would rise by over 10% in the subsequent decade. Moreover, with user-generated content creating ripples, the market is bound to blur the gap between one-way communication and constructive feedback to adhere to the end-users mindshare.
ENGINEERING
atlantanews.net

Glass Bonding Adhesives Market is Anticipated to Expand at Over 7% CAGR During Forecast Period 2021 to 2031

250 Pages Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Glass Bonding Adhesives to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

The Clinical Trial Management System Market To Move Across The Exalted Enigma Backed By Innovation

The global Clinical Trial Management System Market is expected to be on a splendid growth spree In Upcoming Years. Every vertical is onto the creation of a talent pool to cater to the demands from the public as well as the private sector. Moreover, the emphasis lays on a digital pool of ready-to-hire, experienced, and highly skilled professionals. With close to 10K investment opportunities over the next 10 years, the future is there to witness an escalation herein.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Insulation Tester Market By Operation Type (Fixed, Portable, Handheld) and By Application (Electrical installation, Cabling, Motors) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Insulation Tester Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The global insulation tester market is nearing maturity and innovations in terms of technology...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

E-Commerce Industry Boosting Demand for Thermal Transfer Labels - New Study by FactMR

250 Pages Thermal Transfer Label Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Thermal Transfer Label to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Soy Protein Isolate Market reached a size of almost US$ 2,825 million in 2021 & projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2021-2031

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Soy protein isolate market offers global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021–2031. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the soy protein isolate market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Managed Workplace Services Market is Booming Worldwide with Wipro, TCS, HCL Technologies

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Managed Workplace Services Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Energy Infrastructure Sector to Fuel Demand of Dredging Market - FactMR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Dredging market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Dredging.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

