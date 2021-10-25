Punch and Rescue: Scleral Fixation of a Subluxated Multifocal IOL

The time-honored approach of patching may be less effective, especially in older children with amblyopia. Photo: Getty Images. Amblyopia with eccentric fixation, especially when not diagnosed early, is a therapeutic challenge, as visual outcomes are known to be poorer than in cases of amblyopia with central fixation. Consequently, treatment after late diagnosis is often denied. Electronic monitoring of occlusion provides the chance to gain insight into age-dependent dose response, treatment efficiency and fixation shift in this rare group of pediatric patients. Based on electronic monitoring, a recent study quantified for the first time the reduction of treatment efficiency with increasing age in amblyopes with eccentric fixation.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO