Dies After Working Titans-Chiefs Game

ML: +130 · 1-5 WHERE: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.) These teams aren't so different, both ranked outside the top 25 in offensive advanced metrics. The Giants' young quarterback, Daniel Jones, is undoubtedly more trustworthy than Sam Darnold﻿. But I reversed my upset pick when Andrew Thomas hit injured reserve and Kadarius Toney joined Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay﻿ on the DNP list. Thomas and Toney have been the two biggest signs for hope on this New York offense. If The Snow Patrol Panthers defense can't feast on this beleaguered line, Carolina is really in trouble.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO