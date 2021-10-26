CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dies After Working Titans-Chiefs Game

By TMZ Sports
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Sad news in the NFL ... replay official Carl Madsen died on Sunday shortly after working the Kansas...

www.chatsports.com

wlsam.com

Veteran NFL official Carl Madsen dies on way home from Chiefs-Titans game

Carl Madsen, a National Football League veteran official, died Sunday on his way home from the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans game in Nashville, the league told CNN. He was 71. The cause of death is unknown. "Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture for more than two decades,...
NFL
