Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 250 Stars for Espinoza

This was a good, good win for us on the road. Very tough environment. Indiana's a well-coached football team, they were coming off of a bye, they were very prepared, we knew that. We were expecting them to be at their very best, actually better than what we've seen on tape cause we know that their coaches would have their guys ready to play, we would have to match that intensity and exceed that in order to get the win on the road, and I was very proud of our guys, our squad, and our coaching staff and our entire organization, the way everyone held in, held it together and continued to chop wood, and really throughout the game just kept pushing. Never flinching, and found a way to get the win which is the most important thing. Turnovers were huge for us in the game, defense was playing hard and holding them to low numbers, and then our offense really did some things in the second half. We started playing complementary football and that's why we were able to get it done. Very proud of our team, very proud to get the Brass Spittoon back because it's important to us to get that trophy back. Our guys were asking about it after the game, they wanted to know where it is. I said they gonna bring it to us don't worry, we'll get it, and we got it, and we gonna take it back to East Lansing where it belongs. We got a bye, and so we'll rest up. We got a few things we need to fix and correct; we'll do that, and we'll get ready for the next one which we all know what that one is.

INDIANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO