When Pittsburgh loads up the bus for the short commute across the border to Cleveland for their divisional matchup against the Browns, all eyes will be on the Steelers and how they come out after the disappointing defeat Cleveland gave them in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs last season. Pittsburgh is coming into this matchup relatively healthy outside of the losses of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyson Alualu for the season as well as the unknown status of when Stephon Tuitt may return. The Browns have been beat up in recent weeks but appear to be getting key players back with RB Nick Chubb and RT Jack Conklin resuming practice this week. Jadeveon Clowney is also nursing a slew of ailments but likely will play.

