Last week, Delonte West was brought to the Palm Beach Country Jail in Florida after being arrested by police. West was seen in a drunken stupor near Boynton Beach where he was banging on the doors to a police station. Throughout the incident, West was shouting obscenities and was eventually detained before being charged with obstruction/resisting without violence, open container, and disorderly intoxication.

