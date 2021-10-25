Turn Pumpkins into Compost

I’m going to start with a fascinating but slightly depressing story and finish up with a fascinating and not-depressing-at-all opportunity. Last week, I found myself at Columbia’s landfill with a truckload of trash. I had replaced some busted old kitchen cabinets with new ones. The demolition produced quite a bit of trash. These kitchen cabinets were obviously not going to fit inside of my black trash bags, so I rented a U-Haul truck and drove the trash to the landfill myself. I would venture to guess that most people have not been to the landfill. I’ve been a few times, and every time I go it is shocking. Our trash is something that we don’t often think about. It goes in a black bag and we never see it again. Do we use black bags because we’re trying to hide or ignore our trash? Perhaps. However, our trash, and especially the landfill is something we often try to hide and ignore. It makes us feel bad, so we kind of just want it to go away and be out of sight.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO