CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' blowout victory ends Rangers' win streak

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLrFH_0cck9eEh00

Andrew Mangiapane tallied twice while Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund both collected one goal and one assist to lead the visiting Calgary Flames to a 5-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Monday.

Chris Tanev also scored in the win, and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves for the Flames, who have won three consecutive games to kick off a five-game road trip.

Dryden Hunt replied for the Rangers, whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Goalie Igor Shesterkin stopped 32 shots.

Tanev ended a 30-game goal drought when he opened the scoring with 70 seconds remaining in the opening period. The defenseman joined a three-on-two rush, took a cross-ice feed from Johnny Gaudreau and sent a wrist shot that handcuffed Shesterkin.

Mangiapane continued his road success when he doubled the lead 2:09 into the second period. Shortly after Markstrom denied Sammy Blais on a redirect at the doorstep, Mangiapane intercepted Patrik Nemeth’s breakout pass near the right faceoff dot, spun and found the mark just inside the far post.

Mangiapane has scored in six consecutive road games -- four this season and the final two in the 2020-21 campaign.

Hunt put the hosts on the board 5:25 into the third period. Seconds after the Flames killed a penalty, Jacob Trouba’s point shot was stopped, but Hunt pounced on the rebound for his first goal of the season.

Coleman restored Calgary’s two-goal edge three minutes later. He had his first shot from the slot stopped, but he grabbed the rebound and lifted a backhand shot for his second of the season.

Backlund’s first goal of the season extended the edge with 8:28 remaining. While on a rush, he faked a backhand before pulling the puck to his forehand and found the top corner.

Mangiapane netted a power-play goal with five seconds remaining -- his fifth tally of the season -- to round out the scoring.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RANGERS

FLAMES (2-1-1) @ RANGERS (4-1-1) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm, Johnny Gaudreau (6) Points - Mika Zibanejad (6) Goals - Chris Kreider (4) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 16.7% (22nd) / PK - 76.9% (21st) Rangers:. PP -...
NHL
abc17news.com

Coleman, Backlund lead Flames to 5-1 win over Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 5-1 for their third straight win. Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist, and Christopher Tanev also scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau got his seventh assist of the season and Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots. Dryden Hunt scored for the Rangers, who had won four straight — all on the road. Igor Shesterkin, making his fifth start, finished with 32 saves. After the Rangers pulled within a goal early in the third period, the Flames scored three times to pull away.
NHL
Asbury Park Press

Postgame takeaways: NY Rangers' winning streak snapped in letdown at the Garden

NEW YORK — At a certain point, the goalie wasn't going to be able to bail the Rangers out — especially given their continued struggles to generate offense. Riding a high from their four-game road winning streak, the Blueshirts returned home Monday and laid an egg. Their scoring woes, which...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Patrik Nemeth
Person
Blake Coleman
Person
Dryden Hunt
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Mikael Backlund
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
Reuters

Flames shut down Flyers, 4-0

Sean Monahan scored his first goal of the season and goaltender Jacob Markstrom collected his second consecutive shutout to lead the host Calgary Flames to a 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Matthew Tkachuk, Mikael Backlund and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames, who have won six...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Hockey
Penn

Soccer drops game against Gannon, winning streak ends

All great things come to an end and, just like that, the Hawks’ winning streak gets snapped at three games in. After the 2-0 loss to a tough Gannon team, the Crimson Hawks are currently sitting at fifth place in the PSAC West with a record of 7-4-1 and 19 points currently behind Edinboro.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Islanders' winning streak ends at one as they fall to Columbus in OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It’s the Islanders’ first point streak of the season. Just not their first winning streak. That streak ended at one after Patrik Laine’s blistering shot from the right circle at 1:49 of overtime gave the Blue Jackets a 3-2 win on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena. The...
NHL
Herald-Palladium

State-ranked Shamrocks end Rams win streak

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Berrien Springs’ big plays propelled the Shamrocks to a 41-16 victory over visiting South Haven Friday, Oct. 8 in a key Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph (BCS) conference football game. Coach Elliott Uzelac’s Shamrocks, rated No. 8 in this week’s Associated Press Division 5 poll, improved to 2-0 in the...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
wiartonecho.com

JOEY'S CORNER: Radars’ winning streak comes to an end

The Clinton Radars travelled to Petrolia on Friday, Oct. 22 to take on the Squires. After a modest three-game winning streak to begin the 2021-22 season, the Radars hit a brick wall. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Following a...
NHL
bigrapidsnews.com

Ferris soccer win streak comes to an end

HOUGHTON - Despite a strong push, the nationally #9 ranked Ferris State University women's soccer team fell 1-0 to the Michigan Tech Huskies Sunday at Sherman Field in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) play. Ferris State had an 11-2 advantage in shots in the second half, but it was...
HOUGHTON, MI
Reuters

Reuters

211K+
Followers
231K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy