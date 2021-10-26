CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes breeze past Leafs for franchise's best 5-game start

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvzwH_0cck97O500

EditorsNote: tweak headline, small tweaks in text

Sebastian Aho, Steven Lorentz and Nino Niederreiter scored second-period goals as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Monday night in Raleigh, N.C., to continue a stellar opening stretch of the season.

With a 5-0-0 record, the Hurricanes have matched the best five-game start in franchise history.

Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen, playing against his former team, made 24 saves. Andersen has been the winning goaltender in every Carolina game this season.

Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-net goal to go with an assist on the team’s first goal. Jaccob Slavin had two assists.

Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto goalie Jack Campbell stopped 31 shots, including all 15 that he faced in the first period.

The Maple Leafs have lost four games in a row, going 0-3-1 during that stretch. They’ve been limited to one goal in three of those setbacks.

Matthews scored on a wrap-around just 3:25 into the game. It was the center’s first goal of the season in his fourth game after he led the NHL with 41 regular-season goals last season.

Despite putting 15 shots on goal, Carolina didn’t score in the first period. In their first five games this season, it marked the first time the Hurricanes trailed after one period.

Aho gave the Hurricanes their first goal with his fourth tally of the season. That extended his points streak to all five games this season.

Less than 2 1/2 minutes later, Lorentz muscled his way to his first goal of the season with a strong effort in front of the net. Niederreiter’s second goal of the season capped the second-period outburst for the Hurricanes.

Svechnikov also has a point in every game this season.

A second-period tripping penalty on Slavin, a defenseman, marked his first penalty in more than 1,074 minutes of ice time. That included the 2021 playoffs and covered parts of 45 games.

This was the start of a four-game homestand for Carolina, which won its past three games on the road.

-- Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Finger Lakes Times

Hurricanes fight past Nashville Predators for 2-0 season start

After a big win in the season opener at PNC Arena, Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour did not make any lineup changes for the second game Saturday. “There’s not much to change,” Brind’Amour said Saturday morning. “I thought it was pretty good all the way around. Everyone played pretty well.”
NHL
Blue Seat

Maple Leafs / Rangers Game Thoughts – Franchise goalie Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin. That’s the intro, body, and ending. It’s been said numerous times, but the Rangers really went from Henrik Lundqvist to Igor Shesterkin. How can a franchise be so incredibly lucky to go from Hank to Shesterkin? But okay, let’s get to a very brief thoughts post for the game this evening.
NHL
chatsports.com

Sheldon Keefe Post Game, Hurricanes 4 vs. Leafs 1: “I liked the fight of our team”

I thought our guys competed at a much higher level here today. Unfortunately, it is still not high enough. When you are playing against the Carolina Hurricanes, I think they set the standard, really, in the league in that regard. Despite the fact that we competed at a higher level today that was required in the game, it was still not to the level necessary to be able to compete with a team like that.
NHL
FanSided

Game 5 Preview: Hurricanes vs Canadiens

0-4-0 Thursday, October 21st, 2021. The Canadiens are going to play the line shuffle as head coach Dominique Ducharme mixed up his lines again in an attempt to find the winning combination. Joel Edmundson who was reported to be close to returning to play will be out indefinitely as he flew out of Montreal to be at the side of his father who is in terminal stage of cancer. The team needs to rally together and produce more offense and really tighten down defensively in order to give Jake Allen a chance. Montreal has been outscored 15-3 so far this season, while never scoring more than 1 goal in a game.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Nino Niederreiter
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Jaccob Slavin
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Auston Matthews
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes – Game #7 Preview, Projected Lineups & TV Info

It’s only fitting that a remarkably awful early-season weekend for the Maple Leafs would be followed up by a Monday night contest against an undefeated team. To pile onto the disappointment, Leafs fans have been reminded early and often about Zach Hyman’s production in Edmonton as well as the fact that tonight’s starter for the Hurricanes, Frederik Andersen, has started all four of Carolina’s wins this season (4-0-0).
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Maple Leafs Aim to Block Out the Noise against Andersen's Hurricanes

RALEIGH -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen spent much of Sunday watching football as they hung out for the first time in a while. Despite being teammates last season, the two friends couldn't enjoy the same type of activities with NHL COVID protocols...
NHL
WRAL News

Gold: Hurricanes v Leafs preview.

The Carolina Hurricanes are off to a 4-0-0 start and welcome in the 2-3-1 Toronto Maple Leafs at PNC Arena tonight. This marks the start of a 4-game home stand that will see Boston, Chicago and Arizona come to town. It also is the third consecutive reunion game for Carolina.
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Hurricanes’ perfect start far from perfect, but that’s the beauty of it

Despite their perfect start to the season, the Carolina Hurricanes’ play has been far from perfect. That’s actually the beauty of it. They have found ways to protect leads, to recover from early mistakes, to capitalize on special teams in critical moments — not always strengths in the past. Monday’s...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Maple Leafs
The Hockey Writers

Hurricanes Roundtable: Andersen, Svechnikov, and the 5-0-0 Start

Welcome, folks! This is a new series that myself, Alex Ohari, and Caleb Shaw — the Carolina Hurricanes team here at The Hockey Writers — have been discussing starting for a while and one we’re excited to start putting out! Each week here, we’re going to break down a couple of topics, providing feedback on whatever is going on surrounding the team. Hopefully it’ll be insightful, a good time for all involved, and a chance to supply some diverse opinions and analysis.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
1stohiobattery.com

Game Preview: Blue Jackets Look For Best Start In Franchise History In Battle Against Red Wings

7:30 P.M. – TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19. The injury bug is wasting no time in forcing the Columbus Blue Jackets to change their plans. First, forward Emil Bemstrom was placed on injured reserve hours before last week's season opener. Monday brought word that forward Max Domi, who returned weeks early from an offseason shoulder surgery in time for the end of the preseason, would miss two to four weeks with a fractured rib sustained in Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Seattle Kraken.
NHL
abc17news.com

Hurricanes stretch win streak to 4 games, beat Columbus 5-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist to lead Carolina to a 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Hurricanes’ fourth straight win to open the season. Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho added power-play goals, and Jesper Fast also scored for Carolina. Frederik Andersen stopped 27 shots in his fourth straight victory. Columbus captain Boone Jenner scored, and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 28 saves.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers 5-0 Start Ranks Among Best in Franchise History

For just the fourth time since joining the NHL in 1979, the Edmonton Oilers have started the season 5-0. The Oilers opened their schedule with home victories over the Vancouver Canucks (3-2), Calgary Flames (5-2), and Anaheim Ducks (6-5) at home, then defeated the Arizona Coyotes (5-1) and Vegas Golden Knights (5-3) on the road.
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

211K+
Followers
231K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy