CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

T.J. Oshie, Alex Ovechkin combine for 5 goals as Caps outscore Sens

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ar4aB_0cck8nDR00

T.J. Oshie had a hat trick and Alex Ovechkin scored twice to lead the visiting Washington Capitals to a wild 7-5 victory the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

It was the 84th multi-goal road game for Ovechkin, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

Nick Jensen and John Carlson also scored goals and 20-year-old center Connor McMichael garnered the first two assists of his career for the Capitals. Washington improved to 16-1-1 in its last 18 games against Ottawa by registering its ninth consecutive win over the Senators.

Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov finished with 32 saves.

Drake Batherson had a hat trick and an assist, Josh Norris added a goal and an assist and Chris Tierney also scored a goal for Ottawa, which lost its third straight game. Thomas Chabot had a pair of assists.

Batherson gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at the 2:26 mark of the first period when he picked up the puck along the right boards and spun around and fired a sharp angle shot inside the near post.

Washington responded with four straight goals over the span of 9:17 to chase starting Senators goalie Anton Forsberg, who stopped just 12 of 16 shots. Oshie got the first two goals followed by one each by Jensen and Carlson for a 4-1 lead late in the first period.

Filip Gustavsson replaced Forsberg and finished with 12 saves.

Ottawa rallied to tie it 4-4 midway in the second period on goals by Norris, Tierney (on a power play) and Batherson.

Ovechkin then put Washington back ahead for good at 16:27 of the middle period, blocking Nikita Zaitsev’s shot from the right point, picking up the puck in the neutral zone and then firing a shot through Gustavsson’s pads to finish a breakaway.

Oshie made it 6-4 with 7.3 seconds left in the second period with a wraparound shot from the left side of the net to complete his fifth career hat trick.

Batherson cut it to 6-5 at 6:32 of the third period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to complete his first career hat trick.

Ovechkin answered with his seventh goal of the season at the 10:46 mark, firing a shot from the high slot into the top left corner for his 737th career goal, just four behind Brett Hull for fourth place in NHL history.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Passes Mark Messier for 5th on NHL's All-Time Goals List

Washington Capitals captain and left wing Alexander Ovechkin continued his climb up the NHL's career goal lists on Saturday. Ovechkin's second-period goal in his team's 2-1 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals gave him 804 (including playoffs), putting him alone in fifth on the NHL's all-time goalscoring list. Shake rattle...
NHL
NBC Washington

What a Difference an Offseason Has Made for Alex Ovechkin

What a difference an offseason has made for Ovechkin originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals came up just short in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, but it was not due to the efforts of Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin scored Washington's lone goal, nearly scored another 14 seconds later and recorded a game-high eight shots on goal.
NHL
Washington Post

Caps lean on Alex Ovechkin, are let down by power play in OT loss to the Lightning

Chants for Alex Ovechkin rained down at Capital One Arena for the second consecutive game Saturday night. The captain’s march up the NHL’s all-time goals list continued with a second-period snipe against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but it wasn’t enough against the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions in the Capitals’ 2-1 overtime loss.
NHL
Yardbarker

Alex Ovechkin’s Fast Start Keeps Him Moving Up Goal-Scoring Ladder

While Alex Ovechkin has been a streaky scorer throughout his NHL career, it’s become even more pronounced in the first couple of games of recent seasons. With four goals in the Washington Capitals’ first three games, the Russian star is off to his best start to a campaign since 2018-19, when he also had four tallies in three contests. But it’s no fluke for Ovechkin’s hot start, as he has made a habit out of fast starts out of the gate in recent seasons.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
capitalsoutsider.com

How Ovechkin and the Caps Have Fared in First Road Games of Season

After a three-game home stretch, the Caps are set for their first away game of the season on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils. During the Alex Ovechkin-era, the Caps have fared relatively evenly in the first road game of the season, with an 8-6-2 record. In the 2005-2006 season,...
NHL
atlanticcitynews.net

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Alex Ovechkin hot as Caps visit Devils

Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals look to continue their strong start when they visit the New Jersey Devils Thursday night. Kuznetsov had two goals and an assist in Washington's 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday and has six points in three games. It is very early, but...
SPORTS
Fear The Fin

Metropolitan Division Weekly: Injuries, Ovechkin goals & Hurricanes taunts

It’s been a wild opening week for the Metropolitan Division, with Ovechkin goals aplenty and a petty piece of marketing from the Carolina Hurricanes. Here’s what you missed from the Metropolitan Division this week:. Carolina Hurricanes (4-0-0) The Hurricanes threw out a brilliant piece of marketing and PR after a...
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

T.J. Oshie's hat trick leads Washington to big win over Ottawa

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The three stars of the week were announced on Monday (like they...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Nick Jensen
Person
Connor Mcmichael
Person
Thomas Chabot
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Josh Norris
Person
Nikita Zaitsev
Person
Filip Gustavsson
Person
Ilya Samsonov
Person
Brett Hull
NHL

Oshie has hat trick, Ovechkin scores two in Capitals win against Senators

OTTAWA -- T.J. Oshie scored a hat trick and Alex Ovechkin had two goals for the Washington Capitals in a 7-5 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday. "He was flying today," Ovechkin said of Oshie. "It seems like every time he takes a shot or makes a play, it 100 percent goes in the net or goes off a stick. I think their line played very well. It was nice to see him get a hatty."
NHL
NBC Washington

T.J. Oshie, Second Line Power Capitals in Win Over Senators

T.J. Oshie, second line power Capitals in win over Senators originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. For a lineup without Nicklas Backstrom, the Capitals are sure doing their best to minimize his absence. In a 7-5 win over the Senators on Monday night in Ottawa, the team was led by...
NHL
NBC Sports

Caps cough up 2-goal lead in OT loss to Red Wings

Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead, but the Detroit Red Wings scored three unanswered goals to defeat Washington 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday. The Caps now hold a 4-0-3 record on the season and have lost all three games in which they have gone to overtime. Washington has yet to lose in regulation.
NHL
Daily News-Record

Capitals' T.J. Oshie 'week to week' with lower-body injury

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie has been listed as week to week with a lower-body injury. Oshie took a shot from Detroit’s Danny DeKeyser off the outside of his right foot during the third period of the Red Wings' 3-2 overtime win Wednesday night. He limped to the bench, but did not miss any shifts and finished the game.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ottawa Senators
NBC Washington

Capitals Place T.J. Oshie on IR, Recall Brett Leason From Hershey

Capitals place T.J. Oshie on IR, recall Brett Leason from Hershey originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals announced Friday morning that they've put winger T.J. Oshie (lower-body injury) on injured reserve and called up Brett Leason from their AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears. Oshie was injured in the...
NHL
Washington Post

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals keep the Coyotes at bay

The Washington Capitals entered Friday night’s game at Capital One Arena minus two of their top forwards and their steady fourth-line center. The Arizona Coyotes went in sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, playing the second half of a back-to-back still looking for their first win. Those...
NHL
NBC Sports

Capitals juggling lineup decisions absent T.J. Oshie

The Capitals were dealt a blow when they didn’t have Nicklas Backstrom to start the season due to a hip injury, one that was classified as “week-to-week.”. Friday, T.J. Oshie joined him on the injured list when the team put him on Injured Reserve with a “week-to-week” injury. Now, they’re...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
Reuters

Reuters

211K+
Followers
231K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy