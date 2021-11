Apple has finally introduced SharePlay, one of the flagship featues in its new iPhone operating system, in its latest update.The feature allows people to watch content such as films or even workouts together, in a FaceTime call. It was announced in the summer, but Apple said in August that it would be delayed.Now it has arrived in iOS 15.1, which is newly available to download for iPhones and iPads.Devices with the new update can start a FaceTime call and then watch films or TV or listen to music together. It can also be used with Apple’s Fitness+ to do workouts...

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO