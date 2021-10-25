CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Janney Starts Artesian Resources (ARTNA) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Janney analyst Michael Gaugler initiates coverage on Artesian Resources...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Starts Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) at Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst John Baumgartner initiates coverage on Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) with a Buy rating and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Loop Capital Starts Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) at Buy

Loop Capital analyst Mark Schappel initiates coverage on Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

William Blair Starts Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) at Outperform; 5 Reasons to Buy

William Blair analyst Ryan Daniels initiates coverage on Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX) with an Outperform rating.The analyst listed 5 reasons ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ascendiant Capital Starts Quantum Computing, Inc. (QUBT) at Buy, Earlier Today

Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo initiates coverage on Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artna#Artesian Resources#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Deutsche Bank Starts ServiceNow (NOW) at Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick initiates coverage on ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) option implied volatility flat

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ: KNDI) 30-day option implied volatility is at 84; compared to its 52-week range of 62 to 210.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Richardson Electronics (RELL) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ: RELL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 5, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) call put ratio 7.7 calls to 1 put

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) 30-day option implied volatility is at 65; compared to its 52-week range of 54 to 182. Call put ratio 7.7 calls to 1 put.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Inogen, Inc (INGN) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus upgraded Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) from Underweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades EverQuote (EVER) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) from Overweight to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Upgrades Bright Spire Capital (BRSP) to Outperform

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws upgraded Bright Spire Capital (NYSE: BRSP) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Starts Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) at Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Tiago Fauth initiates coverage on Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) with a Outperform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Starts Zhihu Inc (ZH) at Buy

Citi analyst Vicky Wei initiates coverage on Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZH) with a Buy rating ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) PT Raised to $28 at Janney

Janney analyst Christopher W. Marinac ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BTIG Starts Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) at Buy

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader initiates coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGTX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Starts Pathfinder Acquisition Corp. (PFDR) at Buy

DA Davidson analyst Robert Simmons initiates coverage on Pathfinder Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Starts ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) at Buy

Truist Securities analyst Stephanie Moore initiates coverage on ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts First Watch (FWRG) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish initiates coverage on First Watch (NASDAQ: FWRG) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts Roivant Sciences (ROIV) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Dennis Ding initiates coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Citi Starts Coinbase (COIN) at Buy, Sees Over 25% Upside

Citi analyst Peter Christiansen initiated research coverage on Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) with a Buy rating and a $415.00 per share ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

