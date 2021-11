Devan Williams, a wide receiver for the Temple High School varsity football team, is amped for Friday’s homecoming game matchup versus Shoemaker High School. “We’ve just been putting in that work all week,” Williams said. “We’re excited for y’all to see what we can produce. Y’all are a big part of what we do, and seeing y’all in the stands and everything is a big confidence booster.”

TEMPLE, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO