CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

Biomarker May Advance Treatment of Asthma and COPD

Rutgers
 6 days ago

Rutgers researchers found that people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease have a protein in their lungs that restricts breathing. Rutgers researchers have discovered that people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease have a protein in their lungs that leaks a small molecule into their bloodstream that restricts their...

support.rutgers.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Dementia, According to Experts

More than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging," according to the World Health Organization. Signs of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home. There are a number of contributing factors that cause dementia and while there's no cure, there are lifestyle changes that help reduce the risk. Read on to learn more about dementia, what the leading cause is and how to help prevent it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copd#Translational Medicine#Rutgers#Yale School Of Medicine
healththoroughfare.com

Risk of Developing Dementia Increases If You Have This Blood Type

One very sad aspect about dementia is that many people who have it never get diagnosed with the disease. This happens due to reasons like avoiding medical guidance because of different biases. Roughly 60% of people living with dementia inhabit low and middle-income countries, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International. Whether...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Research Pinpoints Role of Biomarker in COPD

A report suggests that people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma have a protein in their lungs that leaks a small molecule into their bloodstream that restricts their breathing instead of relaxing their airways. New findings suggest that patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma have...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

New penicillin breakthrough may spell end for antibiotic-resistant superbugs

SHEFFIELD, England — Since penicillin’s discovery by Alexander Fleming over 80 years ago, the antibiotic has helped millions of people overcome illnesses and infections. However, the mechanism of how the drug actually works was largely unknown – until now. Scientists have finally discovered the method by which penicillin kills bacteria, and, this new information could lead to the creation of a superbug killer!
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
ajmc.com

Dr Malvika Kaul: Paradoxical Bronchospasm Should Be More Recognized in COPD, Asthma

Paradoxical bronchospasm, although rare, should be recognized more often in spirometry tests, said pulmonologist Malvika Kaul, MD, who discussed study findings from a population of veterans with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, where the possibly life-threatening condition was not picked up in lung tests. Paradoxical bronchospasm, although rare,...
CHICAGO, IL
ucsd.edu

UC San Diego-Led Team Receives $9M to Advance Parkinson’s Disease Treatments

Researchers around the world have tried many ways, and for many years, to generate neurons in the lab so they could study them better. Neurons-on-demand might also provide a therapeutic option for replacing neurons lost in neurodegenerative conditions, such as Parkinson’s disease. In June 2020, University of California San Diego School of Medicine researchers announced a major step toward that goal: With one dose of a new proto-drug, they were able to turn other cell types directly into neurons, a feat that alleviated all Parkinson’s disease symptoms in a mouse model.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cancernetwork.com

ctDNA as a Biomarker in CRC

Richard Kim, MD: So, another question that comes up is that, how does this paper sort of contribute to our understanding of use of ctDNA as a biomarker for response to a treatment. And this is a more of a prognostic marker at this time and not quite a predictive marker. So, it tells us a prognosis, how well the patient is going to do after surgery. Whether tumor is going to come back or not, I think that's what the circulating tumor DNA is used for. And I personally think this is a better version of CEA. As we know, in clinic we use CEA as a biomarker, it's not a very sensitive biomarker. Sensitivity of CEA is probably 40% at best. It is not a good biomarker, but that's what we typically use. But using ctDNA it is a better version of biomarker where the sensitivity is much higher, maybe 75% to 80%. I think this is how I visioned- how I see the ctDNA at this time. Once again, moving forward, I think this should be incorporated into a clinical study where we make the clinical decision based on the positive tumor DNA and negative, positive- and negative ctDNA. I think that's the future, but right now it is, it seems like it is very prognostic. Understanding that still there are a percentage of patients that tumor will be false negative, or false positive. It is not 100% testing, but however, I think moving forward, hopefully those techniques will get better and we'll have a better technology where we will decrease the chances of having a false positivity or false negativity.
SCIENCE
Futurity

Protein leak discovery may enhance treatment for lung diseases

Researchers have identified a protein leakage related to chronic airway diseases like asthma and COPD. The researchers discovered that people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) have a protein in their lungs that leaks a small molecule into their bloodstream that restricts their breathing instead of relaxing their airways.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What is the link between flu and asthma?

For people with asthma, having the flu can increase the risk of asthma attacks. People with asthma who have the flu are also at greater risk of developing pneumonia. It is therefore important for people with asthma to receive the flu vaccine. Influenza, or the flu, is a viral disease...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

COPD: Causes, symptoms, and risk factors

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) refers to conditions that cause blocked airflow in the lungs. Forms of COPD include emphysema and chronic bronchitis, while symptoms can involve tightness in the chest, wheezing, and coughing. Experts state that smoking is a common cause of COPD, but a genetic form of the disease can occur in some cases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Biomarker May Help Improve Mortality Risk Prediction in PAH

Endostatin could help measure pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) severity. Incorporating endostatin, a circulating angiostatic peptide, into commonly used risk prediction strategies for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) improves prediction of mortality and thus serves as a robust, easily accessible biomarker of PAH severity, according to study findings published in ERJ Open Research.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Dr Don Sin on the Barriers to Precision Medicine for COPD

There are several reasons as to why precision therapeutics have not taken off for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the same way that they have for other diseases, said Don Sin, MD, FRCP, MPH, a professor of respiratory medicine at the University of British Columbia and head of the Centre of Heart Lung Innovation, St. Paul’s Hospital.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

New cancer treatment may reawaken the immune system

Immunotherapy is a promising strategy to treat cancer by stimulating the body’s own immune system to destroy tumor cells, but it only works for a handful of cancers. In a new study from MIT, researchers found a new way to jump-start the immune system to attack tumors, which they hope could allow immunotherapy to be used against more types of cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Advancing treatment for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

A retrospective study led by Northwestern Medicine investigators found that the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell immunotherapy drug tisagenlecleucel demonstrated safety and efficacy in pediatric patients with relapsed and refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-cell ALL), even when the drug doesn't meet the FDA's strict manufacturing standards. The findings, published...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy