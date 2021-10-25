Biomarker May Advance Treatment of Asthma and COPD

Richard Kim, MD: So, another question that comes up is that, how does this paper sort of contribute to our understanding of use of ctDNA as a biomarker for response to a treatment. And this is a more of a prognostic marker at this time and not quite a predictive marker. So, it tells us a prognosis, how well the patient is going to do after surgery. Whether tumor is going to come back or not, I think that's what the circulating tumor DNA is used for. And I personally think this is a better version of CEA. As we know, in clinic we use CEA as a biomarker, it's not a very sensitive biomarker. Sensitivity of CEA is probably 40% at best. It is not a good biomarker, but that's what we typically use. But using ctDNA it is a better version of biomarker where the sensitivity is much higher, maybe 75% to 80%. I think this is how I visioned- how I see the ctDNA at this time. Once again, moving forward, I think this should be incorporated into a clinical study where we make the clinical decision based on the positive tumor DNA and negative, positive- and negative ctDNA. I think that's the future, but right now it is, it seems like it is very prognostic. Understanding that still there are a percentage of patients that tumor will be false negative, or false positive. It is not 100% testing, but however, I think moving forward, hopefully those techniques will get better and we'll have a better technology where we will decrease the chances of having a false positivity or false negativity.

