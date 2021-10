Want to test your ability to become a Las Cruces firefighter?. The Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD) is conducting the Physical Ability Test (PAT) from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 30. LCFD, in preparation for an upcoming academy, is offering the (PAT) to the public, 18 years and older to let prospective candidates assess their stamina and agility skills before applying for a position.

