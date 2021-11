The Houston Texans are expected to trade quarterback Deshaun Watson by the NFL's November 2 trade deadline, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport reports there's a "good chance" that Watson is dealt by next Tuesday's deadline and that the quarterback is in "good shape" and could play immediately. The Texans have held Watson out all year amid sexual assault allegations from over 20 women, but if another team acquires the quarterback and intends to play him, the league may decide to take action. The Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins are said to have the most interest in Watson.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO