While there are many similarities between these two viruses, there are also some notable differences. As late Fall and Winter begin to roll in, you may be a bit anxious about not only the current global pandemic of COVID-19 and its variants, but also apprehensive about how the upcoming influenza season may impact your health. It’s natural to be worried. It’s better to be prepared. Both influenza (flu) and COVID-19 are contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are not caused by the same virus. The flu is caused by infection with any of the influenza viruses and COVID-19 is caused by infection with a coronavirus that was discovered in 2019.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO