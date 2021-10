The LA Clippers are off to a 1-4 start, and have looked relatively awful to begin the season. They are not alone amongst teams who have started much worse than they anticipated; however, the team can likely not play much worse than they have so far. In a recent article from Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, some "panic trades" are suggested for some of these teams who have started slower than they expected.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO