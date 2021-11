BILLINGS — A 17-year-old Fergus High School student-athlete was killed in a car crash south of Moore over the weekend. The Fergus County Sheriff’s office told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com that Dylan Morris died in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday night. Undersheriff Tracy Lewellen said the crash was reported to authorities at 9:48 p.m.

