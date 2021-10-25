Help needed on area shooting

WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A person was shot Friday outside a Long Island high school after a huge fight involving students and parents, police said. Multiple shots rang out just after 2 p.m. near Wyandanch High School, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported. According to police, the fight broke out between teenagers before adult family members responded to the scene and one person was shot. A witness told Gusoff she heard the melee outside her house and saw people swinging bats. Police did not immediately say what started the fight, but said one bullet struck a 40-year-old man in the cheek. He is expected to be OK. No one else was hurt. The witness said she heard seven gunshots. “It was a group of kids and they’re all fighting and I see parents pulling up and then gunshots rang out,” said Sabrina Clayton. “I seen a group, like half of the high school… It was multiple fights.” Suffolk Police have been on the scene for hours while the school has been on lockdown. Officers were searching with K-9 units for the person who opened fire, but so far no one has been apprehended.

WYANDANCH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO