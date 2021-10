Box Score ORLANDO, Fla. - It was an eventful senior day for the UCF Women's Soccer Team, as they won 5-0 over Temple, and extended their winning streak to three games. The Black and Gold got the scoring started early, as Ellie Moreno scored in the fifth minute to make it 1-0. Just three minutes later, she found the back of the net again to earn a brace and give the Knights a 2-0 lead. Two minutes after that, in the 11th minute of the match, Kristen Scott joined the party with a goal to make it 3-0.

