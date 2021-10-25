Business Support Coordinator (UK Based Remote)

Business Support Coordinator (Remote & UK based)

Reporting to: Business Support Team Leader

Salary: £21,000 - £23,000

Education level: Undergraduate degree (or equivalent)

The Role

Central Recruitment Services is currently looking to recruit an additional Business Support Coordinator to join a very busy support team. The team plays a critical and varied role ensuring key business functions and interdepartmental processes and procedures are executed expediently and within a best practice framework.

Under the supervision of the Business Support Team Leader, the Business Support Coordinator has an autonomous workload, which includes supporting our customers to successfully manage different aspects of our software, including; shift management systems, timesheet functions and feedback and complaints.

To succeed within the role, you will need to be; confident with different software, have the confidence to build strong relationships, have the organisation skills to coordinate and manage a high volume of daily queries and have excellent written and verbal communication skills

Who we are:

Central Recruitment Services is a dynamic and versatile independent business, providing Managed Services and Recruitment and Training solutions to the health, social care and associated sectors. Our service delivery teams provide high quality solutions and create cost and efficiency savings to housing associations, charities, local authorities, the NHS and private sector organisations, throughout England.

Key Responsibilities

Respond to worker and customer enquiries in a prompt and timely manner

Communicate with Central’s temporary workforce by providing: inductions for newly registered workers; a responsive service for queries; notification of portal updates including further induction where necessary

Assist Central’s Payroll team to facilitate a smooth payment process via Central’s timesheet system

Build, develop and maintain professional working relationships with customers, workers and internal stake holders

Have a good working knowledge of SLA agreements with customers and an understanding of the tasks each department carry out to ensure successful provision

Create and maintain a collection of procedural guides for the department

Create and update training materials for Worker & Customer portals

Provide inductions & training sessions on portals for Central’s temporary workforce & customers

Produce and update procedures and documentation relating to portals for internal and external use

Prepare written communication to notify internal and external stakeholders of new features on Worker & Customer portals

Proactively develop professional working relationships with customers, workers and internal stakeholders

Manage worker performance issues within the company’s procedural framework and to the customer’s satisfaction

Contribute to the company’s expansion by providing an excellent level of service to our clients and candidates

This job description is not intended to be exhaustive and may be reviewed to departmental tasks meet the needs of the business.

What we look for:

Excellent customer service and administration skills

Attention to detail

Self-motivation with a strong work ethic

Critical analysis skills

Creativity

What you will get in return:

In return, we offer a competitive starting salary, training and development opportunities, commission and the opportunity to work for a values-based employer.

Home Environment Requirement

As this role is home-based, there is no geographical restriction for applicants who wish to apply from around the UK however a professional home working environment with excellent broadband connectivity is critical.