Mental Health

Support Worker – Mental Health Services

 8 days ago
Are you an empathetic, calm and patient individual looking to start a career in mental health?

At our Durham floating support service in Bishop Auckland, we provide care and support to people with a range of mental health needs. Our dynamic and growing community based service offers a range of care and support packages to the people of Country Durham, ranging from individual support packages, facilitating groups in person and using online technology. We focus on promoting independence, reducing isolation and promoting mental health and physical wellbeing.

Support Worker Duties:

  • Providing person-centred care and support to clients to take part in all aspects of everyday life, and to enjoy a wide range of activities
  • Following agreed guidelines and working positively within a consistent, mutually supportive team ethos
  • Working flexibly according to shift patterns, including evenings and weekends

Car drivers are required for this post and will be expected to use their own vehicle.

This role is ideal for anyone looking to develop their career in the mental health field, who are confident when lone working and will enjoy a challenging and rewarding job.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants to Creative Support to have had at least their first Covid 19 vaccination prior to starting employment with us and to be committed to having the second vaccination within a 3 month period.

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

