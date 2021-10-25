CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waking Night Support Worker

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

Creative Support is a national not-for-profit organisation providing care and support to individuals with a wide range of needs. We are currently looking for a caring individual to join us as a Waking Night Support Worker in Normanton, West Yorkshire.

We are looking for warm and proactive individuals to provide person centred care and support to older people. You will be responsible for providing respectful personal care, practical and emotional support to these individuals whilst helping to ensure service users are able to promote their independence and development of daily living skills.

Support Worker Duties:

  • Provision of practical, emotional and behavioural support to service users,
  • Provide support to individuals around life skills,
  • A commitment to making a positive difference in individuals lives,
  • Develop and sustain warm and trusting relationships with service users,
  • Full time or part time hours available, to be worked flexibly according to the needs of the service to include daytimes, evenings, weekends and bank holidays,
  • Providing personal care, preparing meals, and administering medication.

We are looking for candidates from all walks of life. No previous care experience is needed, just a passion for providing person-centred care and support and working in a bright, friendly environment! Full training is provided.

Benefits of working with Creative Support:

  • Free 24/7 counselling and employee support programme,
  • Support to complete the nationally recognised Care Certificate,
  • Competitive pay and a pension with company contribution and 28 days annual leave,
  • Company paid enhanced DBS for all staff,
  • All our staff are supported 24/7 by our out of hour’s teams.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants to Creative Support to have had at least their first Covid 19 vaccination prior to starting employment with us and to be committed to having the second vaccination within a 3 month period.

