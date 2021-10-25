Creative Support is a non-profit provider of personalised care and support to people with learning disabilities, mental health needs, autism spectrum conditions, and older people. We are recruiting a Support Worker for our Relief Team at our services in Durham.

We are looking for flexible, confident and calm individuals in Consett, Durham to provide person centred support to service users with learning disabilities, an autistic spectrum condition and/or mental health conditions so that they can experience a wide range of opportunities for personal development while living in their own home. The service supports individuals living in 6 flats at the service. You must be able to follow agreed guidelines and to work positively within a consistent, mutually supportive team ethos.

Support Worker Duties:

Providing respectful personal care, practical and emotional support to service users,

Positive communication skills and engaging with service users with mixed needs,

Work within a Positive Behaviour Support framework,

Working as part of a team and alone in service user homes,

Collaborating with service users, families, and involved professionals to provide a consistent and coordinated service that meets the needs of service users.

Experience is essential for this role.

As a relief Support Worker you must be flexible in covering shifts. You will be paid on a weekly basis

As a Creative Support Bank Staff member you will have access to our free app which allows you to pick up shifts in any area of the country, provides information on the service and shifts as well as directions.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants to Creative Support to have had at least their first Covid 19 vaccination prior to starting employment with us and to be committed to having the second vaccination within a 3 month period.