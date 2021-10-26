People Drive From All Over Oklahoma To Try The Roasted Pecan Ice Cream Ball At Cheever’s Cafe
When linguists developed the term “storied history” they must have been thinking of Cheever’s Cafe in Oklahoma City. The cafe building’s legacy dates right back to the very first citizen born in the newly established city in 1889.
What for many years was a flower shop is now a bustling cafe serving up some of the best food and desserts in town. But the flower case from the original shop still exists, now displaying wine bottles and desserts at the center of the cafe.
One of those desserts is the wildly popular Roasted Pecan Ice Cream Ball. The dessert features vanilla ice cream rolled in brown sugar, roasted pecans, and red chile, then smothered in chocolate sauce.
The Pecan Ball combines the perfect balance of textures, blending creamy ice cream with crunchy pecans and a delicate drizzle of chocolate.
There are other sweet nothings to munch on at Cheever's of course, but the Pecan Ball has developed a devoted following.
You might pair the dessert with one of Cheever's craft cocktails, fortified wines or select from a lengthy list of sipping spirits.
Cheever's Cafe is now part of A Good Egg Dining Group, and from that name it's no surprise that they do a killer brunch. Sweet or savory, you're destined to leave satisfied.
Cheever’s Cafe may have originated as a flower shop, but it continues to bring the same joy it’s brought to the Oklahoma City community for over a century, now they just do it with ice cream.
The post People Drive From All Over Oklahoma To Try The Roasted Pecan Ice Cream Ball At Cheever’s Cafe appeared first on Only In Your State .
Comments / 3