Dennis Hill Gazebo Loop Is An Easy Hike In Connecticut That Will Lead You Someplace Unforgettable

By Lisa Sammons
 5 days ago

Here in the Constitution State, we’ve got a lot of nature for hikers to explore. There’s no shortage of outdoor areas where you can stretch your legs and explore the wilderness. Connecticut may be a small state, but we’ve got 139 state parks and two national parks, not to mention all our fantastic municipal parks . If you find yourself looking for an easy trail in Connecticut with great views, look no further. The Dennis Hill Gazebo Loop at Dennis Hill State Park is a great option!

Dennis Hill State Park is a criminally underrated preserve in Norfolk. This place has some of the best views in Connecticut. From its height of 1,627 feet, you can see to Vermont and Massachusetts on a clear day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEN03_0ccjXwm300
Jill DiFusco/Alltrails
Fun fact: Dennis Hill was actually once a volcano.

At just 1.8 miles, the Dennis Hill Gazebo Loop is both kid-friendly and a good option for dog walkers. It is blessed with a gentle slope and is suitable even for novice hikers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iiz5K_0ccjXwm300
jim catalfamo/Google Maps

This is a nice, quiet walk through the woods that will allow you to decompress and connect with nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IrDzE_0ccjXwm300
Erin D/Alltrails

The views from the gazebo are pretty incredible, particularly on a clear day. We aren't particularly known for our mountains here in Connecticut, so this is a good trail to show to people who rag on Connecticut for being a boring state!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=289X7e_0ccjXwm300
Mark Sayers/Alltrails

You can access the trail year-round, and it's a great place to admire the changing of the seasons in Connecticut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sN4rK_0ccjXwm300
Barbara French/Alltrails

This is a good option if you aren't looking to spend all day hiking or just want to get a quick workout in while exploring the Litchfield Hills region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WuG7K_0ccjXwm300
Weaton Byers/Alltrails

Any fan of easy hikes in Connecticut won't want to miss this trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPNCe_0ccjXwm300
Michelle Covelli/Alltrails

For more information about this easy hike in Connecticut, check with our friends at Alltrails .

Have you hiked the Dennis Hill Gazebo Loop Trail? Share your experiences in the comments!

