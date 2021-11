The first meeting of Norden Womens’ Club for the 2021-22 season met at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in August. Sixty nine members were greeted and the guests were welcomed by the president. Diane Wellman gave the invocation. Vice president Lisa Johnson introduced speaker Michael Johnson to the audience. He is a flight instructor at the Jamestown Airport and a board member of the Lucille Wright Museum. He told many interesting facts and stories and showed slides of the airport from its beginnings. These were taken from his book “The History of the Jamestown Airport,” which can be purchased at the Fenton History Center, Centric Aviation and Brigotta’s. Pictured is Michael is explaining one of the pictures he showed. Standing with him is president Yvonne McNallie.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO