Local Guide to November 2021 Events and Things to Do

Downtown Worcester will be "alive" Oct. 30 for a "Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) in the Woo Celebration" hosted by the Jean McDonough Arts Center, the Worcester Public Library, Main IDEA, and the Worcester Art Museum. There will be a block party, sculpture, storytelling, public art, and more. Events include a mural by the Mexican artist Marka27 at City Hall; a sculpture by Ecuadorean artists and storytellers Jose Criollo and Germán Chiriboga staged at the JMAC (noon-4 p.m.); two offerings curated by Mexican artist and scientist Maya Rojas at City Hall and the Worcester Art Museum; and a block party on Worcester Common (including artists, community organizations, artisans, food vendors) hosted by the City of Worcester with youth programming led by Main IDEA in partnership with the Worcester Public Library. (RD)

WORCESTER, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO