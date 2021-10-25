CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Local Guide to November 2021 Events and Things to Do

By susanaknabe
sibcyclinenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember is such a great month for enjoying community events. Part of the month is focused on fall-related things to do, while the latter days concentrate on the upcoming holiday season. Take a look at our long list of festivals, plays, ballets, musicals and holiday-themed things to do. Your calendar is...

sibcyclinenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
worcestermag.com

Five Things to Do: Halloween, Dia de los Muertos events and more ...

Downtown Worcester will be "alive" Oct. 30 for a "Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) in the Woo Celebration" hosted by the Jean McDonough Arts Center, the Worcester Public Library, Main IDEA, and the Worcester Art Museum. There will be a block party, sculpture, storytelling, public art, and more. Events include a mural by the Mexican artist Marka27 at City Hall; a sculpture by Ecuadorean artists and storytellers Jose Criollo and Germán Chiriboga staged at the JMAC (noon-4 p.m.); two offerings curated by Mexican artist and scientist Maya Rojas at City Hall and the Worcester Art Museum; and a block party on Worcester Common (including artists, community organizations, artisans, food vendors) hosted by the City of Worcester with youth programming led by Main IDEA in partnership with the Worcester Public Library. (RD)
WORCESTER, MA
chambanamoms.com

The Top Things to Do in November in Champaign-Urbana

From one food-filled holiday (Halloween) to the next (Thanksgiving), November provides plenty to experience — and not all of it is food-related, believe it or not. Check out our top picks for family fun during the month. Thanks to Busey Bank for presenting our list of the top family friendly...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
bostononbudget.com

Halloween Events in Boston – Best Parties & Things To Do in 2021

Are you looking for some budget-friendly or free Halloween events in Boston? Here are a few fun events happening from now until 31 October 2021 that you can attend without burning a hole through your pocket! Bring the family, kids and your friends to some of these events and enjoy a scary, festive celebration of Halloween.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy