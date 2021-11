It is impossible for me to see this on-the-surface admirable statement so horrendously timed — 2 weeks before the contentious library vote —as anything but a political move to build support for the controversial library project. I am not usually a cynical person and believe in trying to see good intentions. There are clearly very good if naive intentions here. But why couldn’t they wait until November 3 to make this announcement so it doesn’t appear to be a political stunt?

SOCIETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO