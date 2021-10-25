CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

ESX Drivers / compatability with Simplivity

By Brian_Galante
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

I had a PSOD the other day, I opened a case with HPE and they recommended installing an updated FCoE Driver. So I want to make sure its compatible, here is the link to the download:. On my host I currently have:. qfle3f 1.0.75.0-1OEM.670.0.0.8169922 QLC VMwareCertified 2021-02-02 qfle3 1.0.87.0-1OEM.670.0.0.8169922...

community.hpe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

Samsung Bespoke Slide-In Gas and Electric Ranges are compatible with Alexa, Google, & Bixby

Imagine stress-free dinner times. Well, now they can become a reality with the Samsung Bespoke Slide-In Gas and Electric Ranges. With Bixby, Alexa, and Google compatibility, you can control your oven by voice when you’re busy. Most impressively, these kitchen units feature a Smart Dial that learns your cooking behavior and preselects cooking modes, times, and temperatures to save you time overall. With just one dial, mealtimes are more efficient. Moreover, this Samsung range features an Air Fry mode. So there’s no need to have a separate appliance while enjoying healthier fried foods fast. Finally, the blue, illuminated knobs aren’t just for show; they let you know when your cooktop is on or off. Overall, preheat, monitor, and adjust time and temperature on your oven from your smartphone.
ELECTRONICS
Infoworld

Deno 1.15 improves Node.js compatibility

Deno 1.15, the latest release of the JavaScript runtime positioned as a secure alternative to Node.js, features a new flag that makes it easier to run Node.js programs in Deno. Deno 1.15 was published October 12. When the --compat flag is present, Deno will automatically set up Node global variables,...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

PipeWire 0.3.39 Brings Libcamera Plugin Improvements, Better Compatibility For JACK Apps

PipeWire 0.3.39 was released on Thursday as the newest update to this audio/video stream solution for Linux systems that continues proving itself capable of replacing the roles of JACK and PulseAudio, among other use-cases. PipeWire 0.3.39 continues improving compatibility with JACK applications, offers better Bluetooth device compatibility with more devices...
SOFTWARE
pro-tools-expert.com

macOS Monterey Compatibility - The Ultimate Pro Audio Guide

In this article, we will be sharing up to date information, as we get it from brands and the community, about which pro audio applications and plug-ins do and don't work with macOS 12 Monterey as well as other related issues which affect pro audio users. This article will be constantly updated as the information and compatibility status change.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Information#Esx Drivers#Fyi#Svtsp#Vcenter Appliance
High Point Enterprise

Error Upgrading to E703

I am trying to upgrade IMC from E605 to E703. I receved an upgrade has failed please review dmslog. DMSlog has shows this error. 2021-10-26 12:26:33 [INFO ] [ActiveMQ Session Task-2] [com.h3c.imc.deploy.dma.SlaveMessageHandler::onMessage(1241)] slave receive message: src=Slave_ALL; type=QUERY_REMOTE_PROC. 2021-10-26 12:26:33 [INFO ] [Thread-103] [com.h3c.imc.deploy.dma.IPConfigFileManager::readAllConfigs(168)] Start loading server-addr.xml configuration file. 2021-10-26 12:26:33...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HP 5406zl Parity Error

I have recently noticed this error cropping up in my logs routinely. I'm slightly confused as I don't have a module K so I'm not sure what its referring to. 00907 IpAddrMgr: ST1-CMDR: Module K BMP TCAM parity recovery. 0x80008e74 0x00000000. Could it be referencing the supervisor?. Thanks for any...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

3810m Flex Module

Is it safe/correct procedure to install a flex module in a 3810m switch while it is powered on? Or must it be powered off?. I have a 4-port 10Gbps flex-module that I need to install in a 3810m, but not sure if I must power off first. Hi @cobis !
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
High Point Enterprise

5406ZL RPVST Configuration

I have a test 5406ZL switch that I am attempting to configure to use RPVST. When I use the command to use RPVST, receive the following error message:. The syntax appears to be correct based on this guide:. Configuring RPVST+ (hpe.com) Any suggestions on how to switch to RPVST?. Solved!...
COMPUTERS
Digital Camera World

RØDE Connect update adds VideoMic NTG compatibility

RØDE has announced the latest update to its free RØDE Connect podcasting software, adding compatibility with one of its popular desktop mics, the VideoMic NTG. RØDE Connect arrived earlier this year, and has already gained popularity in the podcasting community for being easy to use, not to mention free – though you do of course have to drop some cash on RØDE microphones to get much use out of it.
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

Backu/Replication bandwith throttling

I have a simplivity federation of 7 clusters (each on a different site) with 2 node each. 2 sites are the "Mains" ones and I need to backup all VM of other sites to them. Some of the 5 others sites have slow Wan link and I want to avoid saturate them (specially for the first backup), and i'm looking for the best way to do it.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Server Modules and Config Recommendation

I plan to buy 2 servers "HPE Dl380 G10" for a small company. - Dual CPU 6200 series (CPU clock near 3.0 as 6226R ) - 6 * 32 GB RAM (for each server) A Server for Web/APP and another for MS SQL DataBase. Both will run under ESXi (VMWare...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

How to configure an email alert ?

I would like to ask you for help as I will want to configure the alerts of my HPE Proliant ML110 server with sending by e-mail. Since the ILO configuration, it does not seem free because it asks me for a license key ... Is there another way to get...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Latest Servers How-To Videos

Here are the recently published Servers How-to videos. These support videos will help you to get started and self-solve common issues. Newly published Servers How-to videos - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Community (hpe.com)
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

Newly published HPC & MCS How-to Videos

1. HP-UX - Resizing a VxFS filesystem online in HP-UX 11.31. This video demonstrates how to resize a VxFS filesystem online on a logical volume using System management Home Page GUI in HP-UX 11.31. 2. HP-UX - How to perform Root Disk Cloning using DRD on HP-UX 11.23 and HP-UX...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Re: iLO HTML5 console crippling performance in Microsoft Edge 93+

ILO HTML5 console crippling performance in Microsoft Edge 93+. I am seeing an issue where html5 console for ilo4 and ilo5 causes the client cpu to shoot to 100% and cause the webpage to hang. Issue is present in Edge 93 stable and newer and not present in Edge 92 and older.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

No Internet after configuring vlan

I configured DHCP Server on HP Switch 5412Rzl2 and enabled it for a VLAN using the commands mentioned below. I need to use this VLAN for WiFi. default-router "192.168.56.1" Then I added VLAN 56 into a procurve access switch and connected a PC to a port. I then untagged this port for vlan 56 and forbid all other vlans for this port. The PC is getting an IP address from the pool but not able to use internet or communicate with other vlans. I added the route 192.168.56.0 255.255.255.0 10.10.10.1 in the core switch for this vlan but no benefit.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Unable to enter ILO GUI after assigning ip

Recently we help client to setup a HP Proliant DL380 gen 10 server (running Window server 2019) and had been told current iLO 5 are share with NIC port 1. after few test we still unable to get into the iLO GUI. thing that i had try:. 1) remove teaming...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE 1920S cant get routing to work :(

101 - IP 192.168.1.1 / 255.255.255.0 with a 192.168.1.0/24 network behind. 201 - IP 192.168.4.1 / 255.255.255.0 with a 192.168.4.0/24 network behind. The ipv4 routes are shown als 192.168.1.0 / 255.255.255.0 / 192.168.1.1 and 192.168.4.0 / 255.255.255.0 / 192.168.4.1. There is a fritzbox (just as an ip client) with ip...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy