Did you know that only about 5% of cats have all-white fur? White cats are often seen as being more unique than their darker-colored counterparts. This is likely because they are rarer, but also because they’ve been historically associated with good luck and fortune in many countries. But you may have heard that white cats are more likely to be blind or deaf. Is there any truth to these claims? And if so, why?

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO