Review: "Emcee" EP by DaRealMrLee

CROSSOVER is warehouse music; it sounds like the lights are off, or maybe strobing. On previous EPs—2020’s ROSETTA and 2019’s acclaimed Nūr—Sudanese American artist Dua Saleh fleshed out a genre-defying niche that alternated gospel-influenced vocals and languid, poetic rapping over stark synths. Their goal for CROSSOVER was different: “to make music people could dance to.” Saleh’s gift for flow translates into a hypnotic mélange of club anthems with a hallucinogenic delivery. With collaborators including rapper and singer Duckwrth and Bajan American horrorcore rapper Haleek Maul, CROSSOVER introduces a bubblier, more upbeat sound. But even when working with certified pop producers like STINT (NAO, Gallant) and Kyle Shearer (Tove Lo, Melanie Martinez), Saleh maintains the tenacity and sarcasm that has become inextricable from their resonant drawl.
