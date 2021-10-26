CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: "Emcee" EP by DaRealMrLee

By DCWS Staff
dopecausewesaid.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoland based DaRealMrLee embraces a hazy disposition with the dazed environment of his debut EP “Emcee”. Everything here features a keen balance. Icy grooves are matched by fiery, blistering performances of the very aptly named “Emcee”. Like a true MC, DaRealMrLee takes the mike and runs with it. These pieces bounce...

littlevillagemag.com

Album Review: MAAAZE — ‘MAAAZE Vol. I’ EP

Some in Iowa City might recognize Dan Miller as a fixture at Gabe’s Oasis, hosting open mic nights every Tuesday with house band Next Door Four, as well as having played for the last several years in his group Doc Miller. Others might recognize him as the videographer from the live music series No Touching Sessions, where he and sound engineer Crystal Sherman produced a series of mini concert films in an effort to keep the Iowa City music scene active and alive in people’s minds during the height of the pandemic. Soon, though, he may become best known for his newest collaborative project, MAAAZE.
IOWA CITY, IA
xsnoize.com

REVIEW: Johnny Marr - Fever Dreams Part 1 EP

Admirers of legendary song craftsman Johnny Marr received a treat with his new EP Fever Dreams Pt 1. The EP follows up his 2018 studio album, Call the Comet and is a precursor to Marr's ambitious double album release for 2022. The four-song taster provides a peek into where Marr's mind space is at this point in his illustrious decades-long career. What's on offer is another stellar dose of trademark Marr guitar goodness moulded into electric soul anthems.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Crossover EP

CROSSOVER is warehouse music; it sounds like the lights are off, or maybe strobing. On previous EPs—2020’s ROSETTA and 2019’s acclaimed Nūr—Sudanese American artist Dua Saleh fleshed out a genre-defying niche that alternated gospel-influenced vocals and languid, poetic rapping over stark synths. Their goal for CROSSOVER was different: “to make music people could dance to.” Saleh’s gift for flow translates into a hypnotic mélange of club anthems with a hallucinogenic delivery. With collaborators including rapper and singer Duckwrth and Bajan American horrorcore rapper Haleek Maul, CROSSOVER introduces a bubblier, more upbeat sound. But even when working with certified pop producers like STINT (NAO, Gallant) and Kyle Shearer (Tove Lo, Melanie Martinez), Saleh maintains the tenacity and sarcasm that has become inextricable from their resonant drawl.
MUSIC
weallwantsomeone.org

Siamese Twin releases ‘teenitus’ EP

Siamese Twin is the project of a Munich, Germany-based musician named Chris whose song “Woodland Moonlight (Dork)” we shared earlier in the year. He’s since returned with a new EP entitled teenitus that features many of the same qualities that caught our attention the last time around. Take the opening...
MUSIC
Variety

The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel Offers ‘Living Proof’ of Rock’s Relevance

“They say that rock ‘n’ roll is here to stay… but where?” asked Max Arloft, the music critic played by Jeff Goldblum in “Between the Lines,” Joan Micklin Silver’s 1977 film about an alternative newspaper in Boston. “Certainly not at my place, it’s too small.” Rock is making its bid for yet another revival, as leader Adam Granduciel and his band the War on Drugs prepare to return to the road to support the just-released “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” their first studio album since 2017’s “A Deeper Understanding,” which took home a Grammy for best rock album. That was the...
MUSIC
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian’s Heart Melts When True, 3, Bonds With Brother Prince, 4: ‘Family Is Everything’

Khloe Kardashian’s mini-me daughter True posed for a rare pic with her half-brother Prince, and it seems the ‘KUWTK’ star can’t get enough of their special bond. Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson share an adorable three-year-old daughter named True, however some fans were surprised to learn that the NBA star also has another child. Although Tristan rarely posts him, he has a four year old son named Prince from a previous relationship with Jordan Craig. Tristan recently shared a pic of his two kids looking like twins, which he captioned, “Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything.” Khloe jumped into the comments section, writing, “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Will Ferrell Reveals Reason For Split With Adam McKay

There might not be a more creatively successful comedy partnership in the 21st century than Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. After working together on Saturday Night Live, they went to Hollywood and created movies like Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys. They also co-founded the website Funny or Die, and launched their own production company, Gary Sanchez, which produced movies like The Goods, Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, Casa De Mi Padre, The Campaign, and Daddy’s Home.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rock Legend Slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Says He's Skipping Ceremony

Todd Rundgren has been an individualist for most of his career, and that's not going to change even though his long-overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is finally taking place this weekend. Rundgren will be in Ohio Saturday, but will be performing in Cincinnati instead of Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is located. In a new interview with TMZ, Rundgren said he doesn't think the HAll of Fame idea works for musicians in the way it does for sports stars, whose greatness can be calculated with stats.
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
Indy100

Restaurant worker claims boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back and people are horrified

A restaurant worker has claimed her boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back of the restaurant and people are horrified. Posting on TikTok, Brooke shared a video of her looking baffled while miming to a remix of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World in which the lyrics are changed from “and I think to myself, what a wonderful world” to “and I think to myself, what the f**k.” The sound has become a popular trend on the social media platform.
RESTAURANTS
Hello Magazine

Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares heartache after tragic loss

GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton had crushing news for her fans when she paid tribute to a colleague who tragically passed away on Friday. The TV star took to her Instagram stories to share her heartache after ABC Atlanta news anchor, Jovita Moore, died just months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 53.
CELEBRITIES

