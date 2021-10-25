Note to Correspondents: UN Peacebuilding Commission press statement on briefing by the UN Secretary-General on "Our Common Agenda"

"Mr. Secretary-General,Excellencies,Ladies and Gentlemen,Six weeks ago, we gathered in this hall for the launch of Our Common Agenda, an inclusive, comprehensive, and multistakeholder report from the Secretary-General.I commend the Secretary-General for his leadership on this report, and for ensuring that the findings and recommendations of the UN75 surveys, as well as the specific request from Member States, resulted in concrete recommendations and plans of action.It is extremely clear that our interconnectedness demands a collective response to the new and emerging challenges that we confront. These challenges can best be addressed by all of us joining hands with the UN at the very center of our efforts. Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen,We have had time to digest the recommendations put forth by the Secretary General. The onus is now upon all of us to mobilize these actions.Responding to the needs of the planet and of humanity calls for urgent action.Business as usual is no longer the order of the day – with time, comes new challenges, we need to be able to continuously adapt.The 12 areas of action that were collectively agreed upon recognize global common challenges, from socio-economic, to political, to humanitarian, to the environment.What is clear is that today's world is an integrated system of systems. We juggle multiple, interlocking challenges at the same time. We cannot operate in silos, nor can we address one after the other. Everything must happen in concert. The double threats of COVID19 and the climate crisis clearly demonstrate this. No country has been spared by these ruthless catastrophes.Strategies to foster better understanding and management on disaster risk reduction, such as the Future Lab, and the Declaration on Future Generations, are just some of the welcome recommendations in responding to the needs of our planet.Excellencies,The General Assembly having the widest representation, it is here too where we can expect the most impactful changes. Member states must come up with a coordinated response that will accompany the implementations proposed in 'Our Common Agenda'.I strongly encourage Member States to use today and future exchanges as a commitment to mobilize action on the implementation of 'Our Common Agenda'.The Agenda is our compass for the years ahead, and the general assembly must play an active role in steering the way forward.I thank you".

