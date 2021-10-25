CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

Note to Correspondents: UN Peacebuilding Commission press statement on briefing by the UN Secretary-General on "Our Common Agenda"

 8 days ago

Following a virtual meeting of the Peacebuilding Commission on “Our Common Agenda” convened by the Chair H.E. Mr. Osama Abdelkhalek (Egypt) on 22 October, with a briefing by the Secretary-General H.E. Mr. Antonio Guterres, the Commission issued the following statement:. The Secretary-General...

UN News Centre

Daily Press Briefing by the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General and the Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly. Guests: UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner and Cassie Flynn (UNDP) on the launch UNDP's NDC Outlook report

Guests: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner, along with Cassie Flynn, UNDP Strategic Advisor on Climate Change and Head of UNDP's Climate. They will brief reporters on the launch UNDP's NDC Outlook report. --- Ms. Monica Grayley, Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Website.
ACHIM STEINER
UN News Centre

Abdulla Shahid (General Assembly President) at the Informal meeting of the plenary on the report of the Secretary-General entitled "Our Common Agenda"

"Mr. Secretary-General,Excellencies,Ladies and Gentlemen,Six weeks ago, we gathered in this hall for the launch of Our Common Agenda, an inclusive, comprehensive, and multistakeholder report from the Secretary-General.I commend the Secretary-General for his leadership on this report, and for ensuring that the findings and recommendations of the UN75 surveys, as well as the specific request from Member States, resulted in concrete recommendations and plans of action.It is extremely clear that our interconnectedness demands a collective response to the new and emerging challenges that we confront. These challenges can best be addressed by all of us joining hands with the UN at the very center of our efforts. Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen,We have had time to digest the recommendations put forth by the Secretary General. The onus is now upon all of us to mobilize these actions.Responding to the needs of the planet and of humanity calls for urgent action.Business as usual is no longer the order of the day – with time, comes new challenges, we need to be able to continuously adapt.The 12 areas of action that were collectively agreed upon recognize global common challenges, from socio-economic, to political, to humanitarian, to the environment.What is clear is that today's world is an integrated system of systems. We juggle multiple, interlocking challenges at the same time. We cannot operate in silos, nor can we address one after the other. Everything must happen in concert. The double threats of COVID19 and the climate crisis clearly demonstrate this. No country has been spared by these ruthless catastrophes.Strategies to foster better understanding and management on disaster risk reduction, such as the Future Lab, and the Declaration on Future Generations, are just some of the welcome recommendations in responding to the needs of our planet.Excellencies,The General Assembly having the widest representation, it is here too where we can expect the most impactful changes. Member states must come up with a coordinated response that will accompany the implementations proposed in 'Our Common Agenda'.I strongly encourage Member States to use today and future exchanges as a commitment to mobilize action on the implementation of 'Our Common Agenda'.The Agenda is our compass for the years ahead, and the general assembly must play an active role in steering the way forward.I thank you".
WORLD
UN News Centre

Daily Press Briefing by the Spokespersons of the Secretary-General & the General Assembly President. Guests: Elliott Harris and Leila Fourie on the Annual Meeting of the Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance

Guests: Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development and Chief Economist, Mr. Elliott Harris, and the Global Investors for Sustainable Development Co-chair and CEO of the Johannesburg Stock, Ms. Leila Fourie. They will brief reporters virtually on the Annual Meeting of the Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance. --- Ms. Monica Grayley, Spokesperson for the President of the General Assembly.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with UN Secretary-General Guterres

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today to discuss topics of global importance, including Afghanistan. They also discussed their shared concern over the worsening conflict in northern Ethiopia, including the escalating violence and its impact on humanitarian operations. Secretary Blinken expressed U.S. appreciation for the Secretary-General’s efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and commended the efforts of the UN Country Team in Ethiopia, which continues to work under challenging conditions. The Secretary and Secretary-General Guterres discussed opportunities to strengthen international collaboration to stop the current hostilities, promote negotiations toward a sustainable ceasefire, and deliver life-saving assistance.
U.S. POLITICS
Birmingham Star

UN will further promote, defend Women's Rights in Afghanistan: Secretary-General

New York [US] October 23 (ANI): The United Nations will continue its activities in Afghanistan to further promote and defend women's rights in Afghanistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday (local time). "In Afghanistan, the @UN is staying and delivering and will continue to promote and defend the rights...
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Cooperation between the United Nations and regional and subregional organizations (African Union) - Security Council VTC Debate

The Security Council holds a high-level virtual debate on cooperation between the United Nations, regional and subregional organizations and the African Union, on the topic "Renewing solidarity to successfully deliver peace and security in a changing conflict environment". The high-level debate enables the Security Council to benefit from a consideration of the present state of cooperation in delivering peace and security between the United Nations, the African Union and subregional organizations, including in the light of the most recent report of the Secretary-General on United Nations-African Union cooperation (S/2021/763). The event is a high-level debate at the Heads of State and Government level and is chaired by Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of Kenya.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with UN Special Envoy to Yemen Grundberg

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg. The Secretary congratulated the Special Envoy on his new role and discussed efforts to engage all parties without preconditions and secure a ceasefire, address urgent humanitarian priorities, restart the political process in Yemen, and ensure accountability for human rights violations and abuses. Secretary Blinken welcomed collaboration on the common goal of reaching an inclusive, durable solution to end the conflict in Yemen and bringing relief to Yemenis. He restated that resolving the conflict remains a top U.S. foreign policy priority.
POLITICS
UN News Centre

High-level panel discussion on Financing for Peacebuilding in Peacekeeping and Transition Contexts

Remarks by H.E. Mr. Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Your Excellency Osama Abdel-Khalek, Permanent Representative of Egypt to the United Nations and Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC),. Mr Oscar Fernandez-Taranco, Assistant Secretary General (ASG) for Peacebuilding Support,. Excellencies,. UN peace operations...
GOLF
defense.gov

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

PRESS SECRETARY JOHN F. KIRBY: Afternoon, everybody. OK, on Monday, I got asked about the ways in which DOD is participating in the interagency process that helps work with veterans' groups and others as we continue to relocate American citizens and SIV applicants from Afghanistan. And so my answer was pretty generic. I thought -- I wanted to come back and provide a little bit more context, if that's OK.
U.S. POLITICS
UN News Centre

Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Mission in Western Sahara, Adopting Resolution 2602 (2021) by 13 Votes in Favour, 2 Abstentions

The Security Council today decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) until 31 October 2022, emphasizing the need for a realistic, practical, enduring and mutually acceptable political solution based on compromise for the region. Adopting resolution 2602 (2021) (to be...
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Security Council adopts ‘first of its kind’ resolution on protecting classrooms from conflict

Acting unanimously on Friday, the Security Council adopted a unique resolution strongly condemning attacks against schools, children and teachers and urging conflict parties to immediately safeguard the right to education. While the 15-member Council has issued previous statements decrying attacks on schools, this is its first resolution to explicitly focus...
EDUCATION
defense.gov

NATO Secretary General Details Agenda for Defense Meeting

NATO defense ministers are meeting in Belgium to chart the course for the alliance as it modernizes and adapts to a world dominated by strategic competition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a news conference in Brussels today. The alliance must maintain the technological edge over any competitor, he...
MILITARY
UN News Centre

We Can End the Climate Crisis: President of UN General Assembly

"We have the science, we have the capacity, and we have the money to end the climate crisis." says Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. The President of the General Assembly will hold a High-Level meeting on Climate Action ahead of the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow (COP-26). More information: https://www.un.org/pga/76/event/deliver_climate_action/
ENVIRONMENT
POLITICO

Press secretary in training

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. The White House may be waving off talks about who will succeed press secretary JEN PSAKI, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
UN News Centre

Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainable Transport for Global Development Briefing on CBD COP15 & 2nd UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference

The briefing will be opened and hosted by H.E. Ambassador Zhang Jun. The keynote speakers, including H.E. USG Mr. LIU Zhenmin, H.E. CBD Executive Secretary Ms. Elizabeth Mrema and Chinese Ministers, will brief member states on the two Conferences and their key outcomes, illustrating their significance to global environmental governance and sustainable development, as well as the political impetus they brought to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.
TRAFFIC
UN News Centre

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Bachelet Calls Israel’s “Terrorism” Designation an Unjustified Attack on Palestinian Civil Society – Press Release

GENEVA (26 October 2021) – Israel’s decision to designate six Palestinian civil society organizations as “terrorist organizations” is an attack on human rights defenders, on freedoms of association, opinion and expression and on the right to public participation, and should be immediately revoked, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday.
SOCIETY

