CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Here Is The Single Most Beautiful Washington Covered Bridge To Explore This Fall

By Jessica Wick
Only In Washington
Only In Washington
 5 days ago

Fall is such a magical time of year in Washington. From our pumpkin patches to our Halloween attractions and spooky events, this is a lively season here in the Evergreen State. And when it comes to fall foliage, we’re especially lucky. Our autumn hues start early in the season, and they linger well into November. If you want to see our finest fall colors in action, simply head to the Cedar Creek Grist Mill.

The Cedar Creek Grist Mill is located in Woodland in Clark County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yMxf_0ccjN2N200
Tiny Living, Big Dreams / Google
It was constructed in 1876 by the George W. Woodham family and A.C. Reid. It's currently on the National Register of Historic Places.

The mill was once a very functional part of society in this part of Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9BK5_0ccjN2N200
Gabe Sprenger / Google
Families in Clark County used to bring their grain to the mill to be ground into flour or livestock feed.

Eventially, debris in the swiftly flowing creek damaged the dam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyS1l_0ccjN2N200
Denny Barnes / Google
In 1879, George W. Woodham, who built the mill, moved away and took all the equipment with him. In 1961, the Fort Vancouver Historical Society leased the mill and got it registered as a Historical Place.

These days, the Cedar Creek Grist Mill is mostly used as a place to snap some seasonal photographs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atByZ_0ccjN2N200
David Seibold / Flickr
It's especially enchanting in the fall, and the bridge leading to the mill is as popular as the mill itself. There aren't many covered bridges here in Washington, and this one has a historic charm we love.

The mill is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays -- but you can photograph the area from afar at any time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T24Yl_0ccjN2N200
David Seibold / Flickr
If you're looking for a place to take some amazing autumn photos, look no further.

Have you ever been to the Cedar Creek Grist Mill? What’s your favorite place in Washington for taking fall photos?

The post Here Is The Single Most Beautiful Washington Covered Bridge To Explore This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Washington

Everyone Loses Their Minds Over These Authentic Lobster Rolls In Washington

If you’ve spent any time near Edmonds in the last couple of years, you may have heard the buzz about The Market Fishmonger & Eatery. While a casual seafood spot isn’t out of the norm for Western Washington, the featured menu item is. It isn’t easy to find authentic East Coast lobster rolls here, but […] The post Everyone Loses Their Minds Over These Authentic Lobster Rolls In Washington appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

This Stunning Washington Cabin Is Also A Fire Lookout Tower For Taking In The Gorgeous Views

Do you enjoy hiking as well as mountain views? Many places to stay have great views, but this cabin in Washington is more equipped than most places. Lookout tower cabin, here we come! Bookmark this cabin and hiking trail if you’re up for an adventure unlike any other. If you’d like to book this beautiful […] The post This Stunning Washington Cabin Is Also A Fire Lookout Tower For Taking In The Gorgeous Views appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Not Many People Know That You Can Take A Week-Long Cruise Along The Columbia River In Washington

If you’ve ever gone on a cruise, you know it’s an all-encompassing experience. Between the ship’s amenities, the food, the live entertainment, and the perfectly timed pit stops, it often feels like several vacations in one. But did you know you don’t have to head toward the coast to get the cruise experience right here […] The post Not Many People Know That You Can Take A Week-Long Cruise Along The Columbia River In Washington appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Woodland, WA
State
Washington State
Only In Washington

This Historic Washington Hotel Is Haunted By A Very Specific Spirit

Washington certainly has its share of historic hotels. Between tales from The Davenport and places such as The Tokeland Hotel, it’s safe to say that every part of the state has a property or two with reported paranormal activity. Seattle’s Hotel Sorrento is no exception. This century-old property has all kinds of paranormal activity. Some guests […] The post This Historic Washington Hotel Is Haunted By A Very Specific Spirit appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covered Bridge#Fort Vancouver#Autumn#Fall Foliage#Google Families
Only In Washington

Terra Plata In Washington Is A Secret Garden Restaurant Surrounded By Natural Beauty

Ever dreamed of whisking away to a magical secret garden? If so, we’ve got a real treat you won’t want to miss. Terra Plata is an “earth to table” restaurant in Washington. They’ve got incredible eats and views that are just as good as the food. This place has a lovely interior, but the truly unique spot is the rooftop dining experience. It’ll make you feel like you stepped straight into the pages of a storybook.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

5 Conspiracy Theories In Washington That Will Make You Question The Truth

These days, it’s pretty much impossible to stay up-to-date on current trends without stumbling across some wild conspiracies — and we don’t (ever) want to delve into those. However, Washington happens to have some fascinating conspiracy theories that, admittedly, do leave us scratching our heads. The truth isn’t often black and white — it’s usually […] The post 5 Conspiracy Theories In Washington That Will Make You Question The Truth appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Don’t Miss These 9 Great Pumpkin Patches In Washington This Fall

There’s nothing quite like picking your own food, and now that it’s getting closer to Halloween, you may want to pick your own pumpkin for carving or decorating too! Here are nine of the best pumpkin patches in Washington that you won’t want to miss this season: What do you think of our list of […] The post Don’t Miss These 9 Great Pumpkin Patches In Washington This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Hike Through Ape Cave Lava Tube In Washington For An Incredible Underground Adventure

You’re in the right place if you’re looking to have an adventure in Washington state. Ape Cave Lava Tube is a natural wonder located in Mount St. Helens, Washington. At over two miles long, the Ape Cave Lava Tube is the longest in America. And while the lava cave’s size, structure, and history, make it a popular destination for both locals and tourists, dogs aren’t allowed,
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
Only In Washington

A Stay At This Cozy Washington Cottage Requires Crossing The Canadian Border

Did you know that Washington has a tiny town so far removed from the rest of the state you need an up-to-date passport to visit? Point Roberts is technically Evergreen State territory, but it requires crossing the Canadian border to reach it. As you can imagine, that led to some struggles when the border was closed. But Point Roberts is finally accessible again, and the community can always use our support.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Washington

The Exhilarating Tolmie Peak Trail Hike In Washington That Everyone Must Experience At Least Once

Mount Rainier National Park is known for its hiking opportunities, and the Tolmie Peak Trail is one of the best. There’s a reason why one of the four existing fire lookout stations in the park is located at Tolmie Peak. The panoramic views are spectacular from this vantage point, as Mount Rainier rises above two […] The post The Exhilarating Tolmie Peak Trail Hike In Washington That Everyone Must Experience At Least Once appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Only In Washington

This Creepy Day Trip Through The Spookiest Places In Washington Is Perfect For Fall

October is a wonderful time to be a Washingtonian. Aside from the vibrant foliage and the local traditions (fresh hops, seafood festivals, and Oktoberfests, just to name a few), the weather is often practically perfect. While the chill in the air tells us summer is gone for good, we haven’t yet reached temperatures below freezing or seen the first snowfall. October is actually the perfect time to go on a little road trip.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

This Creepy Ghost Town In Washington Is The Stuff Nightmares Are Made Of

Washington is home to quite a few ghost towns. Melmont is a mesmerizing place to check out in particular, located near the Carbon River Entrance of Mount Rainier National Park. This abandoned town features an easy trail that follows along an old rail grade and fascinating ruins being reclaimed by nature. Have you been to […] The post This Creepy Ghost Town In Washington Is The Stuff Nightmares Are Made Of appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Here Are 8 Unique Restaurants In Washington That Will Give You An Unforgettable Dining Experience

Whether you’ve lived in the Evergreen State for a few months or an entire lifetime, you’ve likely learned that there’s no shortage of unique restaurants in Washington. From burgers to sandwiches, there is always mouthwatering food just around the corner. In fact, it can be somewhat of a challenge to narrow down the option. The following […] The post Here Are 8 Unique Restaurants In Washington That Will Give You An Unforgettable Dining Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

The Oldest Covered Bridge In Washington Has Been Around Since 1905

While the country’s Eastern states are well-known for their historic covered bridges (Pennsylvania has 219!), they’re not quite as common in the “newer” states on the West coast. But Washington does have a covered bridge that is over a century old, and it also happens to be the only one still in use as a […] The post The Oldest Covered Bridge In Washington Has Been Around Since 1905 appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

It’s Impossible To Forget These 7 Horrific Winter Storms That Have Gone Down In Washington History

While the east coast of the United States tends to endure the fallout from an icy winter storm time and time again, we enjoy a fairly tame winter here in Washington state. Unfortunately, though, this isn’t always the case. The Evergreen State has seen its share of treacherous winter weather, and these horrific storms from […] The post It’s Impossible To Forget These 7 Horrific Winter Storms That Have Gone Down In Washington History appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

The Exotic Snack Shop In Washington That Sells Soda And Treats From All Over Mexico

If you’ve ever had food served by street vendors in Mexico, you know how addictive and delicious that casual cuisine is. From tacos and tamales to fresh fruit and sweet treats, those small Mexican markets serve the best antojitos — which literally means “snacks” or “the cravings” — on the planet. Recently, a new snack shop opened in Renton that serves scrumptious antojitos and other Latin-inspired cuisine. And once you try it, you’ll be advocating for one of these on every street corner.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Washington

Only In Washington

3K+
Followers
558
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Washington is for people who LOVE the Evergreen State. We publish one Washington article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy