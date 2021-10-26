Here Is The Single Most Beautiful Washington Covered Bridge To Explore This Fall

Fall is such a magical time of year in Washington. From our pumpkin patches to our Halloween attractions and spooky events, this is a lively season here in the Evergreen State. And when it comes to fall foliage, we’re especially lucky. Our autumn hues start early in the season, and they linger well into November. If you want to see our finest fall colors in action, simply head to the Cedar Creek Grist Mill.

The Cedar Creek Grist Mill is located in Woodland in Clark County.

The mill was once a very functional part of society in this part of Washington.

Eventially, debris in the swiftly flowing creek damaged the dam.

These days, the Cedar Creek Grist Mill is mostly used as a place to snap some seasonal photographs.

The mill is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays -- but you can photograph the area from afar at any time.

It was constructed in 1876 by the George W. Woodham family and A.C. Reid. It's currently on the National Register of Historic Places.Families in Clark County used to bring their grain to the mill to be ground into flour or livestock feed.In 1879, George W. Woodham, who built the mill, moved away and took all the equipment with him. In 1961, the Fort Vancouver Historical Society leased the mill and got it registered as a Historical Place.It's especially enchanting in the fall, and the bridge leading to the mill is as popular as the mill itself. There aren't many covered bridges here in Washington, and this one has a historic charm we love.If you're looking for a place to take some amazing autumn photos, look no further.

